PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 23 to be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali.

Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to face off on April 9 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali. Punjab Kings are currently sixth on the points table, while Sunrisers Hyderabad holds the fifth position.

In their head-to-head encounters, Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad have clashed 21 times in this format. Out of these matches, Punjab Kings have emerged victorious in 7 games, while Sunrisers Hyderabad have won 14 matches.

Live streaming details

When will the PBKS vs SRH IPL 2024 match be played?

The Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur in Chandigarh on April 9, 2024, at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2024 match on TV?

In India, Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels.

Where to watch PBKS vs SRH online in India?

The live streaming of Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

Pitch report

The pitch at Mohali is known to be the fastest in India, favoring fast bowlers due to its bounce. Teams often bowl first and take advantage of early moisture. Since 2018, the team batting second usually wins.

Weather report

The temperature in Mohali will be about 32 degrees Celsius at the beginning of the match. As the match progresses, it will cool down to around 24 degrees Celsius by the end. There is no chance of rain.

Probable playing XI

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan(C), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(wk), Shashank Singh, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aiden Markram, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan