Pakistan tour of New Zealand dates announced, matches could see crowds

Pakistan’s dates for the tour of New Zealand have been announced with the side playing three Twenty20 Internationals and two Tests from December 18 to January 7. This will be Pakistan’s second overseas trip during the coronavirus pandemic but this tour might be historic for a major reason. New Zealand has managed to control the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and this series might see crowds attend all the games. This would make it the first series to witness full crowds amidst COVID19.

Pakistan will have to enter into a mandatory 14-day quarantine period once they enter New Zealand. The three Twenty20 Internationals will take place on December 18, 20 and 22 and will take place in Auckland, Hamilton and Napier. The two Tests will take place on Boxing Day in Mount Maunganui while the second Test will take place from January 3 to 7 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. There have been no specific details over the bio-bubble protocols but it is believed that it might not be as strict as the one in England when Pakistan toured there in August.

New Zealand had seen no coronavirus positive cases for over 100 days but a new second wave forced the country to reimpose a strict lockdown. Auckland has seen a big cluster of cases but that has now been brought under control. With just two cases being reported in the last 24 hours, Auckland might see an easing of the restrictions. The rest of New Zealand is not under major restriction, allowing free movement of people but there are border restrictions in place.

Also read Pakistan Cricket Board bankrupt? PCB asks players to pay for own coronavirus tests

New Zealand showing the world

The fact that New Zealand could witness crowds attending the matches is a massive boost to the morale of sports lovers. New Zealand has been opening sports in the country, with the Rugby team slated to host Australia for two Bledisloe Cup matches in the summer along with netball tournaments.

Speaking about the announcement of the Pakistan series, New Zealand Cricket CEO David White said, “Pakistan touring sides have been coming here since 1965 and many New Zealanders have grown up watching the likes of Hanif Mohammad, Majid Khan, Zaheer Abbas, Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and of course, the great Imran Khan in action. I'm sure the squads coming out here this summer will be similarly steeped in talent and class and will continue the great legacy that is Pakistan cricket.”

Also read Shoaib Akhtar as Pakistan Cricket Board chief selector? Rumours swirl after discussions

The dates of the West Indies series has not yet been announced. This will be Pakistan’s penultimate series in the ICC World Test Championships before they end the cycle with a home series against South Africa. However, whether that will take place remains to be seen. Pakistan last toured New Zealand in 2016 and they were whitewashed 2-0 and 5-0 in the Tests and ODIs before winning the T20I series 2-1 and reclaiming the No.1 ranking in the format at that time.

Schedule for Pakistan tour of New Zealand

1st T20I: December 18, Eden Park Auckland

2nd T20I: December 20, Seddon Park, Hamilton

3rd T20I: December 22, McLean Park, Napier

1st Test: December 26-30, Mount Maunganui, Bay Oval

2nd Test: January 3-7, Hagley Oval, Christchurch