Cricket

ENG vs PAK: Pakistan name 17-man squad for three-match T20I series against England

The Babar Azam-led side will be taking on the Three Lions in a three-match T20I series behind closed doors, in a bio-secure environment at the Manchester venue amid COVID-19 scare across the globe.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 21, 2020, 08:12 PM IST

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced their 17-man squad on Friday for their upcoming T20I series against England starting from August 28. The Babar Azam-led side will be taking on the Three Lions in a three-match T20I series behind closed doors, in a bio-secure environment at the Manchester venue amid COVID-19 scare across the globe.

Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz have returned to the Pakistan squad.

"This is mostly the same team which has been featuring in the shortest format for us. Besides retaining the core, we have inducted youngsters like Haider Ali, who has performed well in the HBL PSL, U19 and first-class cricket, and Naseem Shah as we had an opportunity to keep a bigger pool due to Covid-19 pandemic, which also increases our options," said Pakistan Head Coach and Chief Selector Misbah-ul-Haq in an official statement.

"Usually, the T20I team comes together for a brief period but due to the current situation most of the players have been here with us for more than a month and it has provided us a good opportunity to work on the development of the team and the young players," he added. 

Pakistan are currently playing a three-match Test series with England. The home side leads the Test series by 1-0. The T20I series will begin three days after the scheduled last day of the final Test.

Pakistan squad for England T20Is: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik, and Wahab Riaz.

(With ANI inputs)

