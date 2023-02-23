Pakistan pacer Aamir’s wife shares Shaheen Afridi's celebration pic amid PSL gesture row

Source: Twitter

Former Pakistan star bowler Mohammad Amir who had faced disputes in the past for his on-field behavior has again wrapped himself around a controversy for his inappropriate celebration during a match against Lahore Qalandars in Pakistan Super League 2023.

During the match, Amir dismissed Shai Hope and his post-wicket celebration was taken as an obscene gesture by many of his fans which led to a controversy on social media. While calling this a double standard Amir’s wife Narjis Amir took a dig at Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi through a post on Twitter which translates as “When Shaheen Shah does it, you call it ‘Aggression’ and when Amir did, you are suddenly calling it ‘Attitude’.”

Earlier, during a PSL match against Peshawar Zalmi, Amir threw a ball at Pakistan skipper Babar which created a drama. Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi dived in the turmoil and said that he had a word with the pacer and advised him not to pull off such a stunt on the ground. Looks like Amir clearly overheard his advice.



During a chat at Samaa TV Afridi said “Whenever a player doesn’t perform, or even if he does, I drop him a message or call him. Likewise, I messaged Amir yesterday. I talked to him respectfully, but I also scolded him. I told Amir, ‘what do you want?’ You have gained so much respect, you faced a blot on your reputation and from there, you made a return. You got a new life, in a way. What are you even trying to do?”