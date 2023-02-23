Search icon
Pakistan pacer Aamir’s wife shares Shaheen Afridi's celebration pic amid PSL gesture row

Former Pakistan star bowler Mohammad Amir who had faced disputes in the past for his on-field behavior has again wrapped himself around a controversy for his inappropriate celebration during a match against Lahore Qalandars in Pakistan Super League 2023.

Pakistan pacer Aamir’s wife shares Shaheen Afridi's celebration pic amid PSL gesture row
During the match, Amir dismissed Shai Hope and his post-wicket celebration was taken as an obscene gesture by many of his fans which led to a controversy on social media. While calling this a double standard Amir’s wife Narjis Amir took a dig at Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi through a post on Twitter which translates as “When Shaheen Shah does it, you call it ‘Aggression’ and when Amir did, you are suddenly calling it ‘Attitude’.”

Earlier, during a PSL match against Peshawar Zalmi, Amir threw a ball at Pakistan skipper Babar which created a drama. Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi dived in the turmoil and said that he had a word with the pacer and advised him not to pull off such a stunt on the ground. Looks like Amir clearly overheard his advice. 
 
During a chat at Samaa TV Afridi said “Whenever a player doesn’t perform, or even if he does, I drop him a message or call him. Likewise, I messaged Amir yesterday. I talked to him respectfully, but I also scolded him. I told Amir, ‘what do you want?’ You have gained so much respect, you faced a blot on your reputation and from there, you made a return. You got a new life, in a way. What are you even trying to do?”

 

