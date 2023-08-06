Pakistan agrees to send its cricket team to India for ICC World Cup 2023

Pakistan agrees to send its Cricket Team to India for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan has decided to send its cricket team to India to participate in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Foreign Ministry of Pakistan said on Sunday. "Pakistan has consistently maintained that sports should not be mixed with politics. It has, therefore, decided to send its Cricket Team to India to participate in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023," it said in a statement.

The world cup 2023 is scheduled to be hosted in India from 5 October to 19 November 2023. India vs Pakistan world cup match is scheduled to take place on October 15 at 2 pm. However, it may get rescheduled for October 15. The tournament will be kicked off with reigning champions England taking on New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

