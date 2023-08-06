Headlines

Once lost his salesman job, meet IITian right-hand man of world’s 5th richest billionaire with net worth Rs 971500 crore

Rebel Wilson suffers stunt accident while shooting Bride Hard: '3 stitches and in hospital...'

Viral video: Shirtless man handles dozens of snakes bare-handed, internet is scared

‘Dhoni took my permission to replace…’: This cricketer makes strong statement on getting kicked out of team

Akshay Kumar celebrates Friendship Day as he sings and dances to Kya Hua Tera Wada with friends in amusing clip

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Once lost his salesman job, meet IITian right-hand man of world’s 5th richest billionaire with net worth Rs 971500 crore

Rebel Wilson suffers stunt accident while shooting Bride Hard: '3 stitches and in hospital...'

Viral video: Shirtless man handles dozens of snakes bare-handed, internet is scared

Yoga asanas for joint pain

Diabetes tips: 8 natural home remedies to control blood sugar

Zoya Akhtar unveils motion posters of The Archies cast

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

Haryana violence: Bulldozer action continues, hotel from where stones were pelted demolished in Nuh

'I am feeling lunar gravity:' Chandrayaan-3 successfully inserted into Moon's orbit | ISRO

Tremors In Delhi-NCR After 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan

Rebel Wilson suffers stunt accident while shooting Bride Hard: '3 stitches and in hospital...'

Akshay Kumar celebrates Friendship Day as he sings and dances to Kya Hua Tera Wada with friends in amusing clip

Nitin Desai’s daughter talks about late art director's debts, says 'my father had no intention to cheat anyone’

HomeSports

Sports

‘Dhoni took my permission to replace…’: This cricketer makes strong statement on getting kicked out of team

The 36-year-old player disclosed that CSK captain Dhoni requested his consent before replacing him with Robin.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 01:52 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings made the difficult choice to bench Suresh Raina in favour of Robin Uthappa near the end of the IPL 2021. Uthappa, who had just joined CSK, got his chance in a game against the Delhi Capitals. Dhoni had brought up Raina's injury during the coin toss at the moment. The player was never a part of CSK's starting lineup for the remainder of the season, though. In the history of the competition, CSK won the IPL title five times. 

Chennai Super Kings have tied Mumbai Indians for top spot after winning their fifth IPL title. They defeated Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League 2023 championship game.

“Chinna Thala”, the former star player for CSK named Suresh Raina, recently spoke about CSK's successes and the 2021 championship season, which Raina felt wasn't the best for him personally.

In 2021, Chennai won the IPL for the fourth time, however Raina was benched midseason because of his subpar performance at number 3. In the 14th season, Raina was replaced by Robin Uthappa after amassing 230 runs in 12 games. Uthappa played match-winning knocks in CSK's remaining games but wasn't purchased in the 2022 auctions.

“MS Dhoni took my permission to replace me with Robin Uthappa. I told him to play Uthappa as had worked hard to deserve a place in the team,” Crictoday reported Suresh Raina. 

The 36-year-old player disclosed that CSK captain MS Dhoni requested his consent before replacing him with Robin.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Usha Mittal, wife of business tycoon Lakshmi Mittal who has net worth of Rs 136000 crore; know their love story

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap locks lips with fiance Shane Gregoire in adorable pics from engagement bash

IMD Weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in Delhi, UP, Uttarakhand, Bihar for this week; state-wise forecast here

This swimming champ runs Rs 100 crore food brand backed by Anushka Sharma, partnered with Amazon; net worth is…

Viral video: Woman fearlessly faces enormous reticulated python, internet calls it ‘terrifying’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE