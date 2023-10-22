PAK vs AFG, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs Afghanistan Match 22

PAK vs AFG Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 22, ICC Men's World Cup 2023, Pakistan vs Afghanistan

In the exciting backdrop of the ODI World Cup 2023, Pakistan and Afghanistan were poised to clash in a highly anticipated match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday, October 23. Both teams had experienced a rollercoaster ride in the tournament, and the stakes were high as they sought to find their footing in this pivotal encounter.

Pakistan had commenced their World Cup campaign in India on a brilliant note, securing impressive victories against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka. The cricketing world watched in awe as they displayed their prowess on the field. However, their campaign took an unexpected turn when they faced the formidable hosts, India, and lost the match by seven wickets. A second defeat followed against Australia, where the Australian duo of Mitchell Marsh and David Warner delivered stunning centuries, propelling their team to a 62-run victory. Amidst these challenges, wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan emerged as Pakistan's shining star with the bat. The team was now determined to reclaim their winning form as they prepared to face Afghanistan.

On the other hand, Afghanistan had faced their own share of struggles in the tournament. They had a disappointing run in the Asia Cup campaign in Sri Lanka and started their World Cup journey with a loss to Bangladesh. However, their spirit and determination shone brightly when they pulled off a jaw-dropping upset against the defending World Cup champions, England. This triumph provided them with a much-needed boost and transformed them into a formidable force to reckon with.

As the two teams geared up for their encounter in Chennai, fans eagerly awaited an enthralling battle on the cricket field. The match held the promise of twists, turns, and unforgettable moments, as both Pakistan and Afghanistan sought to make their mark in the ODI World Cup 2023.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan match details

Match: Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 22nd Match, ODI World Cup 2023

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Date & Time: Monday, October 23, 02:00 PM (IST)

PAK vs AFG Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Muhammad Rizwan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Babar Azam, Ibrahim Zadran, Abdullah Shafique, Hashmatullah Shahidi

All-rounders: Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

PAK vs AFG, MY Dream11 Prediction

Muhammad Rizwan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Haris Rauf