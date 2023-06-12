ODI World Cup 2023 tentative schedule: Check key fixtures; India vs Pakistan match on… | File Photo

Details of the draft schedule for the ICC 2023 ODI World Cup have emerged. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shared the draft schedule for the World Cup with the International Cricket Council (ICC) which was forward to participating nations for feedback before the final schedule is released next week, as per a ESPNCricinfo report.

As per the draft fixture list, host country India will open their WC campaign against World Test Championship 2023 final opponents Australia on October 8 at the Chepauk stadium in Chennai. The most-anticipated fixture of the Men in Blue against arch-rivals Pakistan is tentatively scheduled to take place on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.

The tournament is slated to kick off on October 5. The inaugural match will be a replay of the last final between reigning champions England and runners-up New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

While India will play their league matches in 9 cities, Pakistan will be playing theirs across 5 cities. Their campaign begins on October 6 against one of the two teams that will progress from Qualifier to the WC. They will play Australia on October 20 in Bengaluru, Afghanistan (October 23) and South Africa (October 27) in Chennai, Bangladesh in Kolkata on October 31, New Zealand in Bengaluru on November 5 and England in Kolkata on November 12.

Other key matches include Australia vs New Zealand on October 29 and Australia vs England on November 4. The final will be played in Ahmedabad on November 19. Semi-finals will be played on November 15 and 16 with venues yet to be decided.

Full draft schedule for India's matches:

vs Australia: October 8 in Chennai

vs Afghanistan: October 11 in Delhi

vs Pakistan: October 15 in Ahmedabad

vs Bangladesh: October 19 in Pune

vs New Zealand: October 22 in Dharamsala

vs England: October 29 in Lucknow

vs Qualifier (TBD): November 2 in Mumbai

vs South Africa: November 5 in Kolkata

(Inputs from PTI)