NZ vs AUS: Australia head coach Justin Langer labels MS Dhoni as 'master' of 'white-ball finisher' role

Australia's head coach Justin Langer has admitted that his side is in dire need of a finisher like Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the limited-overs cricket.

Dhoni is still considered as one of the best finishers in world cricket, playing economic innings for Team India in a number of occasions.

Langer's remarks came ahead of Australia's three-match ODI series against New Zealand, scheduled to start from March 13.

"We've been fortunate in the past with a Mike Hussey or a Michael Bevan who are masters at it. MS Dhoni is a master of it, Jos Buttler has been brilliant at it for England," Langer was quoted as saying by the ICC.

"What I've learned is everyone in the world is looking for it," he added.

The Aussies were humbled 3-0 by South Africa in their previous ODI series where Mitchell Marsh batted at number six in the last two matches and Justin belives the upcoming series provides a good platform for the batsman to showcase his talent.

"So it's a role that's there for someone to grab hold of," said Langer.

"No one at this stage has absolutely secured it, have they? But there are good opportunities there for someone to do that," he added.