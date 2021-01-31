Not Virat Kohli, not Pujara, THIS Indian batsman is the highest run-getter in WTC, Australian duo top the list

India's current vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, is the highest run-scorer for the team in Test matches held from August 2019 to present in the World Test Championship (WTC) tenure. Rahane has scored 983 runs in the period becoming the highest Indian run-getter thus far. The Australian duo of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith lead the chart, being placed at the first and second positions respectively.

Labuschagne, who emerged as the top scorer in the recently conlcuded Border-Gavaskar series with 426 runs in eight innings, leads the list with 1675 runs in the period. Labuschagne has played 13 games since August 2019 and averages 72.82 with a highest score 215.

While his countryman and teammate Steve Smith is just behind Labuschagne like in their batting order, with 1341 runs in the same number of matches.

Also read How Ajinkya Rahane felt after that mix-up with Virat Kohli on the first day of Adelaide Test

Rahane is currently slated at the No 5 spot with two England players ahead of him and behind the Australian duo. While Joe Root has 1292 runs in 16 matches, Ben Stokes has amassed 1131 runs in 13 games.

Surprisingly, only two Indian batsmen are in the Top 10 list of most runs. Apart from Rahane, Mayank Agarwal is the only other Indian batsman, as he has scored 857 runs in 12 matches at an averga eof 42.57.

The trio of skipper Virat Kohli, opening batsman Rohit Sharma and the warrior Cheteshwar Pujara have acquired the 16th, 17th and 18th places respectively in the llst. While Kohli has scored 705 runs in 10 matches, Rohit has made 685 runs in 7 matches, while Pujara is behind the two with 685 runs in 13 games.

Also read IPL 2021 Dates and Schedule: Tournament likely to start from THIS date

While most of these players can still add the number of runs to their tally as while India and England will be involved in a four-match Test series, Australia will be playing a 3-match away series against South Africa next month.