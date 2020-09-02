New Zealand retain Gary Stead as head coach until 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup

Gary Stead, who took over as the head coach of the New Zealand cricket team in July 2018, has now been retained until the end of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup which will be played in India. Stead took over the reigns of the New Zealand team in July 2018 after coach Mike Hesson withdrew from the position for personal reasons. Under Stead’s tenure so far, New Zealand came close to securing their maiden ICC Cricket World Cup title in 2019 but they were denied in a pulsating final against England in Lord’s due to the boundary count rule.

Recently, there were reports which emerged that there were differences of opinion between Gary Stead and captain Kane Williamson. However, they brushed it aside as differences of opinion and vowed to work together. The years 2021 to 2023 are vital as the 2021 ICC World T20, 2022 ICC World T20 and the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup will all be played in this period. The ICC events were postponed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Record under Stead

New Zealand have had a mixed record under Stead. He helped them win an away series against Pakistan for the first time in 50 years and then they drew a series in Sri Lanka. However, they were badly beaten in Australia, where they played a Boxing Day Test after 32 years in Melbourne as well as the Sydney New Year Test.

At home, they were whitewashed 5-0 in the Twenty20 Internationals against India before they bounced back to win the ODIs and Tests 3-0 and 2-0 respectively. New Zealand are currently ranked ranked No. 2 in Test cricket, No. 3 in ODIs and 6th in T20Is and sit 4th in the ICC Test Championships.

“It's an honour and a privilege to be re-appointed. I think this group of players is growing as a team; there's an exciting schedule ahead of us and I know everyone is feeling very optimistic about our chances in all three formats. I'm very appreciative of the backing I've enjoyed from the players, the support staff and NZC and hope I can repay that confidence by helping the Blackcaps achieve their goals and objectives over the next three years,” Stead said.