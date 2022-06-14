Netizens want Rishabh Pant out of the team as he departs for another low score, Indian team sets a target of 180

Rishabh Pant

After being asked to bat first, the Indian opening duo of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan made full use of the powerplay as at the end of 10 overs, the Indian team was standing at 97-1. Both Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan made half-centuries in this game giving the Indian team a perfect platform to set a huge total in front of the South African team.

But what followed next after the dismissal of Ruturaj Gaikwad was a lean patch for the Indian team in the last 10 overs of the game as the Indian team kept losing wickets at the regular intervals and were not able to make use of dropped chances.

Indian skipper, Rishabh Pant came into the bat after the wicket of Shreyas Iyer and soon slogged a delivery while trying to go for a six his catch was dropped by Rassie van der Dussen but he was not able to make use of this dropped catch and soon perished after scoring 6 runs.

The social media users were not pleased with his aggressive style of approach which led to his wicket and even went on to say that he should be dropped from the team. Check out some of the reactions.

Rishabh pant and his one hand six trials

Worst thing till now

Play responsibly man #RishabhPant June 14, 2022

the biggest problem with this Indian team is the captain, Rishabh Pant.



Lackadaisical, zero leadership qualities. You name it, he got it.#RishabhPant #Captain #TeamIndia #T20 #Pant — Knotty Commander (@KnottyCommander) June 14, 2022

Due to regular wickets, the score which looked like go past 210 was stopped to 179 runs courtesy of brilliant death bowling by South African pacers and India losing wickets at the regular intervals.

Ruturaj Gaikwad was the leading run-scorer for the Indian team in this innings. Now it will be over to Indian bowlers to defend the score of 179 runs in this game to keep themselves alive in this series and a loss would mean a series defeat for the young Rishabh Pant led Indian team.