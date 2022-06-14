Search icon
Netizens flood social media with joy as Ruturaj Gaikwad scores a fiery half-century against South Africa

Ruturaj Gaikwad was going through a bad patch with the bat ahead of this game but he made full use of the powerplay in the 3rd T20I.

Reported By:DNA Wed Team| Edited By: DNA Wed Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 14, 2022, 08:08 PM IST

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad received flak from the social media users as he got out after scoring just 1 run in the previous T20I game but he came back to form with style in the ongoing T20I game between India-South Africa as he slammed Anrich for five consecutive fours in the 5th over of the Indian innings.

Ruturaj Gaikwad faced South African pace bowler Anrich Nortje in the first delivery of the fifth over and scored a four in that delivery. What followed in the next few deliveries was a treat to watch for the fans as the next 4 deliveries after the 1st one all went for fours.

All the boundaries during this over came on all parts of the ground. Ruturaj Gaikwad reached his half-century in 30 deliveries and the netizens flooded the social media with joy. Check out some of the reactions.

As we write, India has just lost the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad as the Indian team is going strong at 97-1 after the end of 10 wickets with Ishan Kishan along with Shreyas Iyer. 

