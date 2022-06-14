Netizens flood social media with joy as Ruturaj Gaikwad scores a fiery half-century against South Africa

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad received flak from the social media users as he got out after scoring just 1 run in the previous T20I game but he came back to form with style in the ongoing T20I game between India-South Africa as he slammed Anrich for five consecutive fours in the 5th over of the Indian innings.

Ruturaj Gaikwad faced South African pace bowler Anrich Nortje in the first delivery of the fifth over and scored a four in that delivery. What followed in the next few deliveries was a treat to watch for the fans as the next 4 deliveries after the 1st one all went for fours.

All the boundaries during this over came on all parts of the ground. Ruturaj Gaikwad reached his half-century in 30 deliveries and the netizens flooded the social media with joy. Check out some of the reactions.

4,4,4,4,4 by Ruturaj Gaikwad off Nortje in that last over. Some great bouncers by Nortje handled wonderfully by the young lad. #RuturajGaikwad #INDvsSA #india June 14, 2022

The way Ruturaj Gaikwad playing against South Africa reminds me of young Virat Kohli, striking the ball with balance and technique. Coming back and making a statement! India may lose the series but India has successfully experienced bench strength!#INDvsSA #RuturajGaikwad — Journalist Akash Dhanurkar (@Akashdhanurkar1) June 14, 2022

As we write, India has just lost the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad as the Indian team is going strong at 97-1 after the end of 10 wickets with Ishan Kishan along with Shreyas Iyer.