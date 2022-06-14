Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IPL media rights auction: Star India gets TV, digital goes to Viacom18

At the end of intense bidding over three days through e-auction, BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced Star India and Viacom18 as the big winners.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 14, 2022, 08:07 PM IST

IPL media rights auction: Star India gets TV, digital goes to Viacom18
IPL e-auction

Disney Star won the coveted IPL Indian sub-continent TV rights for a whopping Rs 23,575 crore while Viacom18 grabbed the digital rights with a bid of Rs 20,500 crore at the media rights auction on Monday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has fetched a total revenue of ₹48,390 crore through the Indian Premier League's (IPL's) media rights.

READ: Seth Rollins terms Cody Rhodes as a 'virus', and reveals reason for attacking him

While rights to Package A (Legacy Media Rights) were secured for a whopping Rs 23,575 crores, which is effectively Rs 57.5 crores per game, Package B (Digital rights) was sealed by Reliance Industries-owned Viacom 18 at a price tag of Rs 20,500 crores, which effectively means 50 crores per match.

At the end of intense bidding over three days through e-auction, BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced on Tuesday evening the winning bidders.

Referring to the development as a "red-letter day" for Indian cricket, Shah said: "The BCCI will utilize the revenue generated from IPL to strengthen our domestic cricket structure starting from grassroots, to boost infrastructure and spruce up facilities across India and enrich the overall cricket-watching experience." 

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.