IPL media rights auction: Star India gets TV, digital goes to Viacom18

IPL e-auction

Disney Star won the coveted IPL Indian sub-continent TV rights for a whopping Rs 23,575 crore while Viacom18 grabbed the digital rights with a bid of Rs 20,500 crore at the media rights auction on Monday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has fetched a total revenue of ₹48,390 crore through the Indian Premier League's (IPL's) media rights.

While rights to Package A (Legacy Media Rights) were secured for a whopping Rs 23,575 crores, which is effectively Rs 57.5 crores per game, Package B (Digital rights) was sealed by Reliance Industries-owned Viacom 18 at a price tag of Rs 20,500 crores, which effectively means 50 crores per match.

At the end of intense bidding over three days through e-auction, BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced on Tuesday evening the winning bidders.

Iam thrilled to announce that STAR INDIA wins India

TV rights with their bid of Rs 23,575 crores. The bid is a direct testimony to the BCCI’s organizational capabilities despite two pandemic years. June 14, 2022

Viacom18 bags digital rights with its winning bid of Rs 23,758 cr. India has seen a digital revolution & the sector has endless potential. The digital landscape has changed the way cricket is watched. It has been a big factor in the growth of the game & the Digital India vision. June 14, 2022

Referring to the development as a "red-letter day" for Indian cricket, Shah said: "The BCCI will utilize the revenue generated from IPL to strengthen our domestic cricket structure starting from grassroots, to boost infrastructure and spruce up facilities across India and enrich the overall cricket-watching experience."