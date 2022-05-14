'Fifer for Umar Malik?': Netizens praise SRH bowler for taking three crucial wickets in two overs

Umran Malik

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) speedster Umran Malik has been on a roll in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Justifying why SRH retained him and not some capped player, Umran Malik has taken some crucial wickets, especially against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

In match 61 of the IPL, Malik bowled just two overs but sent back three players - Ajinkya Rahane (28 off 24), Nitish Rana (26 off 16) and skipper Shreyas Iyer (15 off 9).

On 18 wickets, Umran Malik is now the joint-highest wicket-taker among Indian pacers this season. Seen the way the lad from Jammu and Kashmir is bowling has got netizens talking as they shower praises on him.

Umran Malik is on a roll, third wicket in 2 overs - gets Rahane, Rana and Shreyas Iyer. He is just 22 years old young gun and comes from Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. — Shrek (@ShrekSaysFacts) May 14, 2022

Umran Malik is a Double-Edged Sword , Either takes 4-wickets economically or Concedes 50+ runs wicketless #IPL2022 #KKRvsSRH — VichuVirat (@ViratVichu) May 14, 2022

Earlier, at the toss, Shreyas Iyer won and opted to bat first. For KKR, Umesh Yadav came in place of an injured Pat Cummins who has gone back home while Sam Billings will be keeping wickets instead of Sheldon Jackson.

For SRH, spinner Washington Sundar and seamer Marco Jansen made their way back in the side in place Suchith and Fazalhaq Farooqi respectively.