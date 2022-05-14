IPL 2022 Playoffs scenario: With CSK, MI out and GT booking their place, here are 7 teams fighting for 3 spots

So let's have a look at the playoffs qualification scenario for the 7 teams fighting for the remaining 3 spots.
With just a week left for the group stage to finish, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 has only seen Gujarat Titans (GT) book their spot in the Playoffs.
Among the 10 teams this year, the most successful teams in the IPL history - Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) - are already out of contingent.
So what is left for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Sunrises Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)? These seven teams are in a do-or-die situation.
As for Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), they need one more win in their last two league matches to seal a place in the final four.
1. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) - 1 win in 2 games
KL Rahul's team has 16 points to their name and could still qualify even if they do not win any more games. However, that could hamper their chances of finishing in the top two.
2. Rajasthan Royals (RR)
Rajasthan Royals (RR) - 1 win in 2 games
Talking about Sanju Samson's side, they have 14 points to their name and need to win one out of their last two league games to confirm their spot.
3. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) - 1 win in 1 game
Talking about Faf du Plessis' RCB, they find themselves in a do-or-die situation. They will need to win their last league stage match against Gujarat Titans (GT), that too with a fair margin to secure the final four place.
4. Delhi Capitals (DC)
Delhi Capitals (DC) - 2 wins in 2 games
Another team finding itself in a do-or-die situation is Rishabh Pant's DC as they need two wins in the last two games. The side has 12 points in 12 games so far.
5. Punjab Kings (PBKS)
Punjab Kings (PBKS) - 2 wins in 2 games
Mayank Agarwal's PBKS also have 12 points in 12 games and will need to win the last two games to qualify for the playoffs.
6. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - 3 wins in 3 games
Kane Williamson's Hyderabad after defeating RCB for 68, has been on a losing streak. The team will need to turn it around and win their remaining games to qualify for the playoffs.
7. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - 2 wins in 2 games
Shreyas Iyer's KKR has the least chances of qualifying for the playoffs as even if they win their last two games, they can only get 14 points to their name.