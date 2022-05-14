IPL 2022 Playoffs scenario: With CSK, MI out and GT booking their place, here are 7 teams fighting for 3 spots

So let's have a look at the playoffs qualification scenario for the 7 teams fighting for the remaining 3 spots.

With just a week left for the group stage to finish, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 has only seen Gujarat Titans (GT) book their spot in the Playoffs.

Among the 10 teams this year, the most successful teams in the IPL history - Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) - are already out of contingent.

So what is left for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Sunrises Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)? These seven teams are in a do-or-die situation.

As for Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), they need one more win in their last two league matches to seal a place in the final four.

