DC vs SRH: Umran Malik clocks 157 kmph, breaks own record to bowl fastest ball of IPL 2022

Umran Malik bowled the fastest ball of IPL 2022 at 157 kmph

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik has been one of the finds of the ongoing IPL season. Malik, who had created a record earlier in the season, by bowling the fastest ball of IPL 2022 to MS Dhoni at 154 kmph, went past his own feat and created a new record on Thursday.

Umran bowled at 154.8 kmph to David Warner at the Brabourne Stadium, however, later in the match, he would go on to reach the figure of 157 kmph against Rovman Powell, thereby bowing the fastest delivery o IPL 2022 season so far.

Perhaps unluckily for the SRH pacer, Powell was in sublime form as he decked Malik's record-breaking to a four.

The fastest ball of IPL 2022 season in Umran's 20th over against Delhi Capitals, as he first clocked 154 kmph in his third delivery, went past his own record with a 157 kmph delivery in the fourth and followed it up with a 156 kmph delivery, however, both of his fastest balls resulted in boundaries, thanks to Powell.

Netizens meanwhile were in disbelief as Umran Malik clocked 157 kmph:

Umran Malik, the faster it comes the quicker it goes. You have amazing raw pace! 157 kph is not a cakewalk!



Get some variations and bowl the right lengths, you'll be a champ!



Can he bowled 160 kph ? #SRHvsDC #UmranMalik #IPL #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/IBSiTGdDdK — Vishal Panwar (@Vishalpanwar04) May 5, 2022

Umran Malik has bowled 157kmph - the 2nd fastest ball of IPL history



He is rn : #SRHvsDC pic.twitter.com/1SOWV0W85c pic.twitter.com/AvOk2E9WdD — Shadab Khan (@shadab070) May 5, 2022

Fastest deliveries in IPL history:



1. Shaun Tait – 157.3kmph.

2. Umran Malik - 157kmph (tonight).

3. Anrich Nortje – 156.2kmph.

4. Umran Malik - 156kmph (tonight).

5. Anrich Nortje – 155.2kmph. May 5, 2022

Umran Malik bowled fastest ball 157KM/H in IPL 2022 pic.twitter.com/MY5jOCk9Yy — shaRRReef (@theshareefbalak) May 5, 2022

