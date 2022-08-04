NED vs NZ 1st T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Netherlands vs New Zealand 1st T20I in The Hague

After beating Scotland in the two-match T20I series and one-off ODI, New Zealand will face off against the Netherlands on Thursday, with the first T20I scheduled to be played on August 4.
While the Kiwis haven't lost a single match in their five previous fixtures, their Dutch opponents have also lost just once in their previous five matches.
New Zealand beat Scotland by 102 runs in their last match, while the Dutch side comes into this fixture on the back of a loss to Zimbabwe in the World T20 qualifier.
Both sides will thus be expected to produce a nail-biting contest.
Dream11 Prediction – Netherlands vs New Zealand - 1st T20I
NED vs NZ Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Netherlands vs New Zealand 1st T20I
Netherlands vs New Zealand My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Scott Edwards
Batters: SMartin Guptill (VC), Max O’Dowd, Finn Allen (C), Mark Chapman
All-rounders: Jimmy Neesham, Bas de Leede, Michael Bracewell
Bowlers: Ish Sodhi, Logan van Beek, Lockie Ferguson
NED vs NZ 1st T20I Probable Playing XIs
Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeran, Shariz Ahmad
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Dane Cleaver (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson
NED vs NZ 1st T20I My Dream11 team
Scott Edwards, Martin Guptill (VC), Max O’Dowd, Finn Allen (C), Mark Chapman, Jimmy Neesham, Bas de Leede, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Logan van Beek, Lockie Ferguson
Netherlands vs New Zealand match Details
The match begins at 08:30 PM IST and will take place at Sportpark Westvliet, The Hague on Thursday, August 4. The match can be live-streamed on the Fancode app.