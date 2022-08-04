NED vs NZ 1st T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Netherlands vs New Zealand 1st T20I in The Hague

NED vs NZ 1st T20 Dream11 prediction

After beating Scotland in the two-match T20I series and one-off ODI, New Zealand will face off against the Netherlands on Thursday, with the first T20I scheduled to be played on August 4.

While the Kiwis haven't lost a single match in their five previous fixtures, their Dutch opponents have also lost just once in their previous five matches.

New Zealand beat Scotland by 102 runs in their last match, while the Dutch side comes into this fixture on the back of a loss to Zimbabwe in the World T20 qualifier.

Both sides will thus be expected to produce a nail-biting contest.

Wicketkeeper: Scott Edwards

Batters: SMartin Guptill (VC), Max O’Dowd, Finn Allen (C), Mark Chapman

All-rounders: Jimmy Neesham, Bas de Leede, Michael Bracewell

Bowlers: Ish Sodhi, Logan van Beek, Lockie Ferguson

NED vs NZ 1st T20I Probable Playing XIs

Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeran, Shariz Ahmad

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Dane Cleaver (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

Scott Edwards, Martin Guptill (VC), Max O’Dowd, Finn Allen (C), Mark Chapman, Jimmy Neesham, Bas de Leede, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Logan van Beek, Lockie Ferguson

Netherlands vs New Zealand match Details

The match begins at 08:30 PM IST and will take place at Sportpark Westvliet, The Hague on Thursday, August 4. The match can be live-streamed on the Fancode app.