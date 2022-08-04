Search icon
CWG 2022: Indian Women's cricket team beat Barbados by 100 runs to confirm semifinal berth

Indian Women's cricket team defeated Barbados Women by 100 runs courtesy of Renuka Singh's 4-wicket haul to qualify for the semifinals of CWG 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 06:36 AM IST

Indian Women's cricket team qualifies for CWG 2022 semifinals

Indian Women's cricket qualified for the semifinals of the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Thursday after beating Barbados Women in a do-or-die clash. Harmanpreet Kaur's side had too much in the tank for their opponents as they won by 100 runs, to become the second team behind Australia to qualify for the semis from group A. 

Having faced defeat against the Aussie side earlier, the Indian eves responded in style as they trounced Pakistan in their previous fixture by 8 wickets to set up a do-or-die clash with Barbados Women. 

Harmanpreet Kaur's team was invited to bat first, and they scored a fight-worthy total of 62 for 4 on in Edgbaston, thanks to opener Shafali Verma's 43-run knock in 26 balls, followed by a strong finish from Jemimah Rodrigues who remained unbeaten at 56 from 46 deliveries. 

READ| CWG 2022: World Champion Nikhat Zareen advances to semi-finals in women's boxing light flyweight category

In reply, the Barbados Women could muster up just 62 runs at the loss of wickets in their respective 20 overs, courtesy of Medium pacer Renuka Singh's four-wicket haul.

With the victory, India finished in second place, with four points from three games, while Australia topped the group after remaining unbeaten. The semifinals of the Commonwealth Games 2022 will be played on Saturday. 

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh and Radha Yadav chipped in with a wicket apiece.

Kyshona Knight was the top-scorer for Barbados with 16 while Shakera Selman made 12. Seven of their batters failed to reach double-digit figures.

READ| CWG 2022: Squash ace Saurav Ghosal defeats England's James Willstrop to clinch Bronze

Barbados were dismissed for 64 in their nine-wicket defeat against Australia in an earlier match.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Co will face one of either New Zealand or England, both of whom are currently level on 4 points in group B, separated by their net run rate. 

With inputs from PTI

