'You were in your nappies': Twitter brutally trolls Marnus Labuschagne, tells him to 'respect' Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar, Marnus Labuschagne and IND W vs AUS W

The Commonwealth Games 2022 has begun and with that the cricket matches of the women's team. Cricket legend, Sachin Tendulkar had taken to social media to wish the Indian women's cricket team the very best for the CWG, especially for their opening game against Australia.

READ | CWG 2022: IND-W vs PAK-W Dream11 prediction - Fantasy cricket tips for India Women vs Pakistan Women

"Wonderful to see cricket back in the Commonwealth Games. Hope this takes our beautiful game to newer audiences. Best wishes to @BCCIWomen's team for their #CWG22 campaign," Tendulkar had tweeted.

Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne was among other fans who commented under the Master Blaster's post, however, the Aussie batter's comment did not sit down well with many fans.

Labuschagne is facing the wrath of fans after he replied, "Agreed Sachin. Aus v India is going to be an amazing opener too".

Agreed Sachin. Aus v India is going to be an amazing opener too — Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) July 29, 2022

The reason for the backlash is because fans felt Labuschagne addressed the 'God of Cricket' as just "Sachin" which was not showing respect to the Indian batting legend. They slammed the Australian batter for not calling him "Sachin sir".

You were in your nappies labuschagne when he made his debut atleast give him some respect. — Shivendra Singh (@shiv_speaks) July 29, 2022

Sachin? No Indian players talk to him like this. Show some respects July 29, 2022

Give him some respect mate

have you forgotten he is one of greatest cricket!! — Hamza Ali (@hamza_ali83) July 29, 2022

You should say Sachin sir !! Not Sachin — Cricket Apna l Indian cricket (@cricketapna1) July 29, 2022

Talking about the CWG, it is after 24 years since the last time cricket was part of the Games was way back in 1998.

The Indian team did not get their perfect start to the CWG 2022 campaign as they lost a thriller to Australia by three wickets.

Harmanpreet Kaur smashed a half-century while opener Shafali Varma scored a quickfire 48 to lift India to 154/8. Among bowlers, Renuka Singh wiped off Australia's top order and reduced them to 49/5.

The Women in Blue were looking in good condition to win the game, however, Ashleigh Gardner's half-century along with Grace Harris' 37 and an unbeaten 18 from Alana King spoiled the plans for India.

India will be facing arch-rivals Pakistan in the 5th T20I match of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.