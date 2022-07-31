Search icon
'You were in your nappies': Twitter brutally trolls Marnus Labuschagne, tells him to 'respect' Sachin Tendulkar

Marnus Labuschagne is facing the wrath of fans after he replied to Sachin Tendulkar's tweet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 10:31 AM IST

Sachin Tendulkar, Marnus Labuschagne and IND W vs AUS W

The Commonwealth Games 2022 has begun and with that the cricket matches of the women's team. Cricket legend, Sachin Tendulkar had taken to social media to wish the Indian women's cricket team the very best for the CWG, especially for their opening game against Australia.

"Wonderful to see cricket back in the Commonwealth Games. Hope this takes our beautiful game to newer audiences. Best wishes to @BCCIWomen's team for their #CWG22 campaign," Tendulkar had tweeted.

Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne was among other fans who commented under the Master Blaster's post, however, the Aussie batter's comment did not sit down well with many fans.

Labuschagne is facing the wrath of fans after he replied, "Agreed Sachin. Aus v India is going to be an amazing opener too".

The reason for the backlash is because fans felt Labuschagne addressed the 'God of Cricket' as just "Sachin" which was not showing respect to the Indian batting legend. They slammed the Australian batter for not calling him "Sachin sir". 

Talking about the CWG, it is after 24 years since the last time cricket was part of the Games was way back in 1998. 

The Indian team did not get their perfect start to the CWG 2022 campaign as they lost a thriller to Australia by three wickets. 

Harmanpreet Kaur smashed a half-century while opener Shafali Varma scored a quickfire 48 to lift India to 154/8. Among bowlers, Renuka Singh wiped off Australia's top order and reduced them to 49/5.

The Women in Blue were looking in good condition to win the game, however, Ashleigh Gardner's half-century along with Grace Harris' 37 and an unbeaten 18 from Alana King spoiled the plans for India. 

India will be facing arch-rivals Pakistan in the 5th T20I match of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

