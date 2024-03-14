Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Moushumi Chatterjee says she is 'much better person' than Jaya Bachchan to paps, netizens say 'but does she have...'

'Mumbai cha yodhha': India skipper Rohit Sharma lauds retiring Dhawal Kulkarni after Ranji Trophy win

One nation, one election: Return to simultaneous polls recommended by EC in 1983, says Kovind panel

Meet man whose kidneys failed at 21, is on dialysis since 26 years; founded India’s largest dialysis centre chain with..

Ex-Sri Lankan cricketer meets with major car accident in Anuradhapura, pics of damaged car go viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Mumbai cha yodhha': India skipper Rohit Sharma lauds retiring Dhawal Kulkarni after Ranji Trophy win

Meet man whose kidneys failed at 21, is on dialysis since 26 years; founded India’s largest dialysis centre chain with..

Ex-Sri Lankan cricketer meets with major car accident in Anuradhapura, pics of damaged car go viral

Debutants to watch out for in IPL 2024

Foods to avoid with kidney disease

International destinations Indians can visit within 5 hours

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

This blockbuster was India's first film to get Oscar nomination, actress escaped death during shoot, was remake of...

HanuMan Hindi OTT release: When, where to watch Teja Sajja-starrer Prasanth Varma's superhero film

Meet actress who gave superhit films with Shah Rukh, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, quit acting at peak of career, is now..

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Mumbai cha yodhha': India skipper Rohit Sharma lauds retiring Dhawal Kulkarni after Ranji Trophy win

Kulkarni played his final match of his first-class career in the Ranji Trophy Final, where Mumbai defeated Vidarbha by 169 runs.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 14, 2024, 05:33 PM IST

article-main
Image Source : PTI
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Team India captain Rohit Sharma praised his retiring Mumbai teammate Dhawal Kulkarni following the team's victory in the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Final against Vidarbha at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, March 14.

Kulkarni played his final match of his first-class career in the Ranji Trophy Final, where Mumbai defeated Vidarbha by 169 runs to secure the 42nd title of India's prestigious domestic tournament. The 35-year-old had a storybook ending to his illustrious first-class career by taking six wickets in the final, including the final wicket in the second innings that helped Mumbai win the Ranji Trophy final.

Taking to his Instagram story, Rohit Sharma praised Dhawal Kulkarni's contribution to Mumbai Cricket and referred to him as "Mumbaicha Yoddha" (Warrior of Mumbai). Rohit and Kulkarni were teammates in Mumbais dressing room while playing for the state team in domestic cricket.

Mumbai set an impressive target of 538 runs for Vidarbha to chase after being dismissed for 418 in the second innings. At the close of Day 4, Vidarbha appeared to be in a strong position to chase the target, with 248/5 on the scoreboard and needing 290 runs to secure victory. However, despite skipper Akshay Wadkar's valiant century, the visitors were all out for 368 on the final day.

Mumbai further cemented their reputation as the most successful team in the Ranji Trophy by claiming their 42nd title, the first since the 2015-16 season.

Dhawal Kulkarni has been a cornerstone of Mumbai cricket since his debut in a Ranji Trophy match in 2007. Kulkarni played a pivotal role in Mumbai's victory in the 40th Ranji Trophy, where they defeated Saurashtra in the final at Wankhede Stadium.

During that final, Kulkarni took nine wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the second innings, contributing significantly to Mumbai's triumph in the prestigious tournament. In the 2017-18 Ranji Trophy season, the 34-year-old emerged as Mumbai's top wicket-taker, claiming 21 wickets at an average of 26.28 in six matches, including a four-wicket haul.

Dhawal Kulkarni has consistently delivered strong performances for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy, amassing 127 wickets, including six five-wicket hauls, at an average of 24.49 and an economy rate of 2.53 in 42 matches.

Also read| Ex-Sri Lankan cricketer meets with major car accident in Anuradhapura, pics of damaged car go viral

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.idpl.dna&pcampaignid=web_share

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This laser weapon can destroy drones, hit coin from a kilometre, single fire costs...

UPSC exam topper, IAS officer Tina Dabi's salary is Rs...

Apple iPhone 15 available at just Rs 16999 in Flipkart sale after Rs 51000 off, cheaper than Apple iPhone 14

'Shabana Azmi is very...': Sai Tamhankar reacts to working with veteran actress in crime series Dabba Cartel

Meet woman, who left home at 15, slept on station, now runs Rs 104 crore company

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement