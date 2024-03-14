'Mumbai cha yodhha': India skipper Rohit Sharma lauds retiring Dhawal Kulkarni after Ranji Trophy win

Team India captain Rohit Sharma praised his retiring Mumbai teammate Dhawal Kulkarni following the team's victory in the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Final against Vidarbha at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, March 14.

Kulkarni played his final match of his first-class career in the Ranji Trophy Final, where Mumbai defeated Vidarbha by 169 runs to secure the 42nd title of India's prestigious domestic tournament. The 35-year-old had a storybook ending to his illustrious first-class career by taking six wickets in the final, including the final wicket in the second innings that helped Mumbai win the Ranji Trophy final.

Taking to his Instagram story, Rohit Sharma praised Dhawal Kulkarni's contribution to Mumbai Cricket and referred to him as "Mumbaicha Yoddha" (Warrior of Mumbai). Rohit and Kulkarni were teammates in Mumbais dressing room while playing for the state team in domestic cricket.

Mumbai set an impressive target of 538 runs for Vidarbha to chase after being dismissed for 418 in the second innings. At the close of Day 4, Vidarbha appeared to be in a strong position to chase the target, with 248/5 on the scoreboard and needing 290 runs to secure victory. However, despite skipper Akshay Wadkar's valiant century, the visitors were all out for 368 on the final day.

Mumbai further cemented their reputation as the most successful team in the Ranji Trophy by claiming their 42nd title, the first since the 2015-16 season.

Dhawal Kulkarni has been a cornerstone of Mumbai cricket since his debut in a Ranji Trophy match in 2007. Kulkarni played a pivotal role in Mumbai's victory in the 40th Ranji Trophy, where they defeated Saurashtra in the final at Wankhede Stadium.

During that final, Kulkarni took nine wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the second innings, contributing significantly to Mumbai's triumph in the prestigious tournament. In the 2017-18 Ranji Trophy season, the 34-year-old emerged as Mumbai's top wicket-taker, claiming 21 wickets at an average of 26.28 in six matches, including a four-wicket haul.

Dhawal Kulkarni has consistently delivered strong performances for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy, amassing 127 wickets, including six five-wicket hauls, at an average of 24.49 and an economy rate of 2.53 in 42 matches.

