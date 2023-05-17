MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli defeat Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo in this field! Know how

CSK captain MS Dhoni and Al Nassr player Cristiano Ronaldo (File photo)

As the IPL 2023 is currently going on in full frenzy, millions of Indian and Asian cricket fans remain glued to their screens to watch the high-power cricket action between star players such as MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and more!

In the midst of this thrilling cricket tournament, it seems that Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli and Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson have defeated Al Nassr star football player Cristiano Ronaldo in the field of popularity.

For the unversed, Cristiano Ronaldo recently entered the football club Al Nassr, making his debut in Asian sports. Despite his massive international following, a recent sports survey revealed that Ronaldo is no match for Indian cricket players when it comes to popularity in Asian sports.

According to a recent report published by sports management company Deportez and Fiananzas, MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings is the most popular Asian sports team in April 2023, while Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore secured the second spot.

With Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals in the third sport on the survey, Cristiano Ronaldo’s football club Al Nassr was in the fourth rank, overtaken by the IPL and Indian cricket fever. The fifth spot was secured by Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians.

The popularity of IPL team Chennai Super Kings is currently through the roof as reports suggest that this might be cricket legend MS Dhoni’s last IPL season, leading to his retirement from all forms of cricket. CSK is currently second on the IPL 2023 points table.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be in good form after his transfer to Al Nassr from Manchester United, leading a luxury lifestyle in Saudi Arabia with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and his children.

