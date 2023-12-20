Mohammed Shami to receive Arjuna Award for outstanding performance in cricket

Arjuna Award is given for good performance over a period of the previous four years and for showing qualities of leadership, sportsmanship and a sense of discipline.

Indian star pacer Mohammed Shami is set to get the Arjuna Award for outstanding performance in cricket. The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports has announced the National Sports Awards 2023 today. He will receive the award along with other awardees from the President of India at a specially organized function at Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 9, 2024. Shami is among 26 Indian athletes to get the Arjuna Award for their extraordinary performances in the year 2023. Arjuna Award is given for good performance over a period of the previous four years and for showing qualities of leadership, sportsmanship and a sense of discipline.