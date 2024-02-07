Twitter
Mohammed Shami names the 'best' India captain he has played under; it's not Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma

Throughout his illustrious career, Shami has had the privilege of playing under the leadership of some of the greatest captains to have ever led the Indian cricket team.

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 06:21 PM IST

Mohammed Shami has firmly established himself as one of India's greatest bowlers in history, leaving an indelible mark on the sport. With a career spanning over a decade, Shami has consistently been the shining star of India's bowling attack across all three formats of the game, as well as in the highly competitive Indian Premier League (IPL), representing multiple teams.

Throughout his illustrious career, Shami has had the privilege of playing under the leadership of some of the greatest captains to have ever led the Indian cricket team. Making his debut under the astute guidance of MS Dhoni, Shami quickly rose to prominence as one of the world's finest bowlers under the captaincy of Virat Kohli. However, it was in recent years, under the inspiring leadership of Rohit Sharma, that Shami reached new heights of excellence. Notably, Shami also had the opportunity to play under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya for the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL, where they clinched the title in 2022 and reached the final in 2023.

When asked about the best captain he has played under, Shami humbly acknowledged that perspectives may vary, but the title must be bestowed upon the most successful one.

"Look, it is different for everyone. These things start with comparisons, but you will say the one that has been most successful. So for me, it is MS Dhoni because no one has been as successful as him," said Shami on News18 India.

Shami also expressed his admiration for the star batter, Virat Kohli, and the captain of the Indian cricket team, Rohit Sharma. Shami hailed Virat Kohli as the epitome of batting excellence, acknowledging his remarkable record-breaking streak. However, Shami's praise did not end there. He went on to label Rohit as the most formidable batter in the world, a testament to the Indian captain's unrivaled presence at the crease.

"Virat Kohli is the best batsman in the world. Virat has just broken a lot of records. I feel Virat is the best and Rohit Sharma is the most dangerous batter in the world," Shami added.

Shami has been absent from the field ever since the 2023 World Cup final against Australia, owing to an unfortunate ankle injury. During the tournament, Shami showcased an exceptional performance, setting a new record with an astounding total of 24 wickets in just seven matches.

Regrettably, the 33-year-old was unable to participate in the South Africa tour and the initial two tests against England. The decision regarding his inclusion in the team for the remaining three Test matches is yet to be determined.

READ| Where do India stand in WTC points table after New Zealand thrash South Africa by 281 runs in 1st Test?

