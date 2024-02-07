Where do India stand in WTC points table after New Zealand thrash South Africa by 281 runs in 1st Test?

Here's the updated WTC 2023-25 Points Table after New Zealand vs South Africa 1st Test in Mount Maunganui.

New Zealand has soared to the top of the World Test Championship (WTC 2023-25) standings after a remarkable performance in the first Test against South Africa at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. The Black Caps wasted no time in dismissing the Proteas for a mere 247 runs in the second innings, securing a commanding victory by an impressive margin of 281 runs. Rachin Ravindra was rightfully honored as the Player of the Match for his exceptional all-round performance.

This triumph has propelled New Zealand from the third position to the first in the rankings, accumulating a points percentage of 66.67% from three matches. In contrast, South Africa has slipped from the fourth to the seventh position, with their points percentage decreasing to 33.33%.

As a result of New Zealand's rise, both Australia and India have each dropped one position in the ICC World Test Championship points table. Simultaneously, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and West Indies have advanced by one spot, benefiting from South Africa's decline.

Here are the updated WTC 2023-25 standings:

The second Test match of the New Zealand vs South Africa Test series is set to begin on February 12 at 3:30 AM IST. If the Blackcaps manage to secure a 2-0 clean sweep in the series, they will strengthen their position at the top of the ICC World Test Championship points table.

Currently, alongside the New Zealand vs South Africa series, the India vs England series is also taking place within the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. The Indian team successfully leveled the series 1-1 with a victory over England in the Vizag Test match earlier this week. Both teams are currently on a break and will resume the series on February 15, with the third Test scheduled to be held in Rajkot.

If the Indian team emerge triumphant in the third Test against England, they will surpass Australia and move into the second position in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings. This victory would elevate their points percentage from 52.78% to 59.52%. On the other hand, a win for England could propel them from the eighth position to the sixth position in the WTC standings.

