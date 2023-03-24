MI vs UPW WPL 2023 Eliminator Live streaming: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz

WPL 2023



The Mumbai Indians, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, are set to face off against Alyssa Healy's UP Warriorz in the Eliminator match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 on Friday, March 24th. The match will take place at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai and will commence at 7:30 PM IST.

The Mumbai Indians have secured their spot in the Eliminator after finishing in second place on the WPL 2023 standings with 12 points. Throughout the tournament, they have played eight matches and lost only two games. The Mumbai Indians won their first five matches in the inaugural season of the WPL, but lost two games back-to-back against UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals. They are entering this game after defeating the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the last league match of the tournament.

On the other hand, UP Warriorz have already beaten the Mumbai Indians in the 15th match of the tournament and will be fighting to clinch another win. UPW lacked consistency in the WPL 2023 and barely qualified for the knockout stage of the tournament by finishing in third place on the Women's Premier League table with eight points. UPW is entering this game after losing against Delhi Capital by five wickets. If UPW wins the Eliminator match, they will face Delhi Capitals in the Final match of the tournament on Sunday, March 26th.

Live Streaming Details

When will Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Women’s Premier League Eliminator match take place?

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Women’s Premier League Eliminator match will take place on Friday, March 24, 2023.

What time will Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Women’s Premier League Eliminator match start?

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Women’s Premier League Eliminator match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Women’s Premier League Eliminator match?

The Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Women’s Premier League Eliminator match will be broadcasted on Sports 18 Network in India.

Where will the live streaming of the Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Women’s Premier League Eliminator match be available?

The live streaming of the Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Women’s Premier League Eliminator match will be available on Jio Cinema app and website in India.

