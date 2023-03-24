Viral Video: CSK shows 'Multiverse of Mahi' as MS Dhoni goes through the drill ahead of IPL 2023, Watch

Image Source: Instagram @chennaiipl

Preparations for the highly anticipated 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) are well underway, with players from all over the world joining their respective franchises' practice camps. While some players have only recently joined their teams, others, like former India captain MS Dhoni, have been preparing for months.

Dhoni, who retired from international duties in 2020, was one of the first players to arrive at the Chennai Super Kings camp. The franchise has been keeping fans updated on their progress, sharing exciting clips of their captain's impressive skills on social media.

In a recent video shared by CSK, Dhoni can be seen bowling to none other than himself, showcasing his incredible talent and dedication to the sport. The video was captioned as "The Multiverse of Mahi! #WhistlePodu #Yellove," leaving fans in awe of the legendary cricketer's abilities.

The video showcases Dhoni rolling his arms at the nets in the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, bowling to himself and hitting a six. However, what truly captivated fans was the legendary cricketer's reaction at the end of the video - it was pure gold.

Watch:

In 2022, CSK, the defending champions, had a season to forget in the 15th edition of the league. On the eve of the tournament, Dhoni stepped down from captaincy, and Ravindra Jadeja was named the new skipper. Unfortunately, CSK lost five of their first six matches, and their all-rounders struggled to find form, causing them to fall to the bottom of the table. Despite Dhoni taking over the captaincy, the franchise failed to turn their fortunes around, finishing ninth in the table with only four wins in 14 matches.

Looking ahead to the 2023 season, Dhoni is expected to remain as the skipper as CSK aims to put their disappointing season behind them. However, with Dhoni, nothing is certain, especially since rumors have been circulating that England all-rounder Ben Stokes may be brought in to take over the captaincy reins. Fans will have to wait and see what happens.

The season will kick off with CSK taking on defending champions Gujarat Lions in Ahmedabad on March 31.

