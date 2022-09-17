Search icon
MI Emirates appoint Shane Bond as the head coach for UAE T20 League

Former New Zealand express pace bowler Shane Bond has been appointed as head coach of MI Emirates for the inaugural edition of UAE's T20 league.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 04:54 PM IST

Former New Zealand express pace bowler Shane Bond has been appointed as head coach of MI Emirates for the inaugural edition of UAE's International League T20. He will continue to be in his current role as bowling coach of the Indian Premier League (IPL) side Mumbai Indians.

The MI Emirates coaching team includes current Mumbai Indians talent scouts, Parthiv Patel and Vinay Kumar who will debut as coaches Parthiv as batting coach, Vinay as bowling coach and former MI all-rounder James Franklin as the fielding coach.

In addition, former India player, Robin Singh, has been appointed general manager, of cricket, MI Emirates.

"I welcome Shane, Robin, Parthiv, Vinay and James to their new roles in MI Emirates. Having been an integral part of MI for various periods of time, the coaching team is exceptionally well-versed in the values that make MI what it is. I`m sure they would be able to build MI Emirates as a team that attracts the love of passionate MI fans," said Akash M. Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm.

"It's a privilege to be appointed the Head Coach of MI Emirates. It`s always exciting to build a new team and I`m looking forward to furthering the MI legacy and inspiring our players to take the game to new heights," said Shane Bond.

MI Emirates announced its team ahead of the inaugural edition of UAE's International League T20. The squad will be based out of Abu Dhabi, and includes a mix of current and past MI players, with new stars also joining the squad.

