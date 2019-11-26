'Men are like lions till they get married': WATCH MS Dhoni call himself the â€˜ideal husbandâ€™

The man may not be seen on-field much but off-filed, he is sure getting all the limelight.

Former India captain MS Dhoni while addressing a gathering in Chennai made sure to crack everyone up with his hilarious reply.

At an event organised by Bharat Matrimony, Dhoni spoke about relationships and being an 'ideal husband'.

“Am better than the ideal husband because I let my wife do everything she wants. Husbands are happy when their wives are happy and my wife is happy when I say yes to anything and everything she wants. Men are like lions till they get married,” Dhoni said in a video shared by his fan club.

As far as cricket is concerned, the 'captain cool' has not played any international match since India's semi-final exit at the World Cup.

He, however, could be seen playing for Asia XI in March 2020 against World XI in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has proposed the idea of hosting a two-match T20I series and have requested BCCI to release the player for the same.

As per an India Today report, the cricketers BCB has sought permission for Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ravindra Jadeja as well.

The two T20Is of the series will take place on March 18 and 21 next year.