Meet son of former India star whose cricket career ended in 11 days, married Sania Mirza's sister, now works as...

Former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin had a 15-year international career, during which he captained the team for six years. Azharuddin scored more than 15,000 runs in his international career. He has 615 runs in Tests and 9,378 runs in One Day Internationals.

While Azharuddin's career was remarkable, his son Mohammad Asaduddin's career ended in just 11 days.

Mohammad Asaduddin was born on Friday, 18 May 1990 in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh. He has received his education from Osmania University, Hyderabad.

His brother, Mohammad Ayazuddin died in a road accident at the age of 19. Sangeeta Bijlani was his step-mother who married Mohammad Azharuddin in 1996 and got divorced in 2010.

Asaduddin played only two first-class matches and scored a mere 17 runs. In 2009, he started playing for Hyderabad Colts XI. In 2014, he shifted to Uttar Pradesh but was not selected to playing eleven. On 6 December 2018, he made his first-class debut for Goa in the 2018–19 Ranji Trophy.

It should be noted that Asaduddin got out for a duck in his final innings, but now he is a lawyer and owns properties worth millions.

Asaduddin is the brother-in-law of former tennis player Sania Mirza. He is married to Sania's sister Anam. Asad and Anam Mirza got married on December 12, 2019. On their Wedding Day, Asad shared a photo with his new bride Anam Mirza and wrote: Finally married the love of my life #abbasanamhi

Before her marriage to Asad, Anam Mirza was married to Akbar Rasheed in November 2016. However, the couple were divorced in 2018.

Asad shares a beautiful relationship with his sister-in-law Sania Mirza. The two became friends instantly following Asad and Anam dating.

Anam Mirza is a fashion designer and Asad is always seen supporting his wife during he events and shoots.