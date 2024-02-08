Meet son of former India star whose cricket career ended in 11 days, married Sania Mirza's sister, now works as...

Twitter
Headlines

Your child deserves the best pre-school: Step-by-step guide to find one in Gurgaon

Express Your Love With FlowerAura's Thoughtfully Crafted Valentine's Day 2024 Selection For Her

Celebrate love with #CupidApprovedDesserts from Bakingo this Valentine’s Day

Meet Baba Siddique, former Congress leader, who helped end Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan fight

NEET UG 2024: Registration likely to start within 24 hours, check details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Your child deserves the best pre-school: Step-by-step guide to find one in Gurgaon

Express Your Love With FlowerAura's Thoughtfully Crafted Valentine's Day 2024 Selection For Her

Celebrate love with #CupidApprovedDesserts from Bakingo this Valentine’s Day

Salary of all 10 captains in IPL 2024

6 times Rajinikanth stole the show with his cameos in blockbusters

​5 India legends to never achieve No.1 spot in ICC ranking

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

From ‘Parivarvaad’ Jibe To Mocking INDIA Bloc, Top 10 Moments Of PM Modi's Speech In Parliament

Big News! ED Raids Arvind Kejriwal's Secretary And Other AAP Leaders At 12 Locations In Delhi-NCR

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: India Beat England By 106 Runs In Vizag, Level Series 1-1

Meet Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan's heroine, who fell in love with married Indian cricketer, quit films, is now...

Article 370 trailer: Yami Gautam heads secret mission to fight terrorism, netizens think Arun Govil is playing PM Modi

Yami Gautam announces pregnancy at Article 370 trailer launch, debuts baby bump with husband Aditya Dhar at event

HomeCricket

Cricket

Meet son of former India star whose cricket career ended in 11 days, married Sania Mirza's sister, now works as...

Mohammad Asaduddin was born on Friday, 18 May 1990 in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh.

article-main

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 05:16 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin had a 15-year international career, during which he captained the team for six years. Azharuddin scored more than 15,000 runs in his international career. He has 615 runs in Tests and 9,378 runs in One Day Internationals.

While Azharuddin's career was remarkable, his son Mohammad Asaduddin's career ended in just 11 days.

Mohammad Asaduddin was born on Friday, 18 May 1990 in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh. He has received his education from Osmania University, Hyderabad.

His brother, Mohammad Ayazuddin died in a road accident at the age of 19. Sangeeta Bijlani was his step-mother who married Mohammad Azharuddin in 1996 and got divorced in 2010.

Asaduddin played only two first-class matches and scored a mere 17 runs. In 2009, he started playing for Hyderabad Colts XI. In 2014, he shifted to Uttar Pradesh but was not selected to playing eleven. On 6 December 2018, he made his first-class debut for Goa in the 2018–19 Ranji Trophy.

It should be noted that Asaduddin got out for a duck in his final innings, but now he is a lawyer and owns properties worth millions.

Asaduddin is the brother-in-law of former tennis player Sania Mirza. He is married to Sania's sister Anam. Asad and Anam Mirza got married on December 12, 2019. On their Wedding Day, Asad shared a photo with his new bride Anam Mirza and wrote: Finally married the love of my life #abbasanamhi

Before her marriage to Asad, Anam Mirza was married to Akbar Rasheed in November 2016. However, the couple were divorced in 2018.

Asad shares a beautiful relationship with his sister-in-law Sania Mirza. The two became friends instantly following Asad and Anam dating.

Anam Mirza is a fashion designer and Asad is always seen supporting his wife during he events and shoots. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to get new 4-lane underpass, to cost over Rs 92 crore; check details

Meet only man apart from Shah Rukh with two Rs 1000-crore films; career 'ended' 4 times, went to jail, had 5 comebacks

Ex-Mumbai Indians all-rounder Fabian Allen attacked, robbed at gunpoint outside team hotel

Wonder Man crew member dies in accident on Marvel set

Watch: Massive traffic jam on Delhi-Noida border amid farmers' protest

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE