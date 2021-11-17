Meet Rachin Ravindra, the New Zealand cricketer named after Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid

As India is playing their first of the three-match T20I series against New Zealand in Jaipur, one name that had caught everyone's attention was Rachin Ravindra.

The Kiwi cricketer was not able to make much noise with the bat in Jaipur however, he did grab the attention off the field due to his unique name. The 21-year-old Indian-origin lad's first name, 'Rachin', is what got everyone talking and the reason is it is more special.

India who is playing under the guidance of new coach Rahul Dravid will be happy to know that the BlackCap cricketer has a part of his name in it. Apparently, the name is the mixture of 'Ra' of Rahul and 'chin' of legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Ravindra, who hails from New Zealand's capital city of Wellington, was born to Indian parents Ravi Krishnamurthy and Deepa Krishnamurthy.

The lad has played for New Zealand in the 2016 U19 World Cup and the 2018 U19 Cricket World Cup. He also played in India during his off-seasons.

He made his List A debut against Pakistan and it was in November 2020, he was named in the New Zealand A cricket team for practice matches. He was also a part of the Kiwi squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June against India in England.

As for his international debut, it was against Bangladesh in September 2021 in a five-match T20I series, in which New Zealand eventually lost 2-3.