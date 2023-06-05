Search icon
Meet MS Dhoni’s friend Paramjit Singh, man behind CSK skipper’s success who got him his first bat sponsorship

MS Dhoni had several friends in Ranchi who helped him rise to the top and eventually become the captain of the Indian cricket team, one friend named Paramjit Singh stood out.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 12:53 PM IST

Meet MS Dhoni’s friend Paramjit Singh, man behind CSK skipper’s success who got him his first bat sponsorship
MS Dhoni with his old friend Paramjit Singh (Photo - Instagram)

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has a really inspiring and resilient story through which he started his journey in cricket and eventually rose to the top becoming the captain of the Indian cricket team. One person who helped him through this tough journey was a friend from Ranchi named Paramjit Singh.

If you have seen the superhit film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story starring Sushant Singh Rajput, you must remember a Sikh friend of MS Dhoni who owned a small sports supply store in Ranchi, Jharkhand, who helped the Team India player get his first sports sponsorship.

This friend is named Paramjit Singh, and he is one of the men behind the success of MS Dhoni. Paramjit Singh got Dhoni his first cricket kit sponsorship, and even before the start wicketkeeper could reach the Ranji Trophy level.

Who is Paramjit Singh, MS Dhoni’s friend from Ranchi?

Paramjit Singh lives in Ranchi, Jharkhand, and owns a small sports supply store in the capital city. Singh used to be a cricketer himself and Dhoni was his junior, which is why he recognized his talent and pushed for MS Dhoni to go forward.

Paramjit was the one friend who stuck by Mahi through thick and thin and was the person who got MS Dhoni his bat sponsorship. He travelled to Jalandhar for six months to get this sponsorship for Dhoni, who was a rising star in cricket at the time.

In an interview with Jagran, Paramjit Singh said that even though he had a chance, he never once went to the stadium to watch Dhoni play with Team India. Instead, he remains glued to his small television inside his Ranchi sports store.

Paramjit Singh still resides in Ranchi and runs in sports supply store, and has a bat signed by MS Dhoni as well as the entire Team India in the backdrop of his store.

