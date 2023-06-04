Search icon
MS Dhoni all smiles as he makes first appearance post his knee surgery in Mumbai, pic goes viral

The former captain of the Indian cricket team, MS Dhoni, led the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their fifth IPL championship victory in 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 06:37 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter

It is a relief for MS Dhoni's fans to see him in good spirits after his recent knee surgery. The Chennai Super Kings captain was captured on camera looking happy and healthy alongside entrepreneur Hitesh Sangvi in Mumbai on Sunday, June 4th, just one week after his operation following the IPL 2023 final.

Sangvi is no stranger to the Indian and CSK cricket teams, having been spotted with them on numerous occasions. Recently, he shared a photo on Instagram of himself and Dhoni enjoying a breakfast of idli, vada, and chutney at the Taj Lands End hotel.

"Breakfast with the man, the myth, the legend.....@mahi7781," Sangvi's Instagram post read.

The former captain of the Indian cricket team, MS Dhoni, led the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their fifth IPL championship victory in 2023. The team emerged victorious after defeating Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans by five wickets in the final match held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Following this remarkable achievement, Dhoni flew to Mumbai to consult with the renowned surgeon, Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, who had previously worked with Rishabh Pant. Subsequently, he underwent surgery at the Kokilaben Hospital.

Despite playing the entire IPL 2023 campaign with a strapped-up knee, Dhoni did not let his injury hinder his performance. He appeared in some of the team's crucial moments and played a pivotal role in their success. His exceptional wicket-keeping skills were on full display when he took out Shubham Gill in less than a second, cementing his status as a legend in the sport. However, he did experience some discomfort while running between the wickets or traveling.

The skipper has now addressed the issue and has begun the road to recovery. Although he has not announced his retirement from the IPL, fans eagerly await more action from the legendary cricketer. 

