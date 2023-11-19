Meet Jessica Davies, beautiful wife of Australian star Travis Head

Jessica is often seen supporting her husband Travis during his matches. She also turned up in the cricket World Cup 2023 final.

Australia’s left-handed batter Travis Head became the limelight in the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final on Sunday. Travis slammed a century in the crucial match and helped his team win the World Cup 2023 title. But do you know who's the force behind him? She is Jessica Davies, the beautiful wife of Travis.

Jessica is often seen supporting her husband Travis during his matches. Born in 1999, she also turned up in the cricket World Cup 2023 final. Jessica has carved her own path as well. She is a professional model and has collaborated with various modelling agencies.

They engaged in March 2021 and married each other in April 2023 after a long relationship. The duo had known each other since childhood. The couple have a daughter. After her marriage to Travis, Jessica ventured into the world of entrepreneurship. She currently owns multiple restaurants in Sydney and Canberra.

Jessica enjoys her active presence on Instagram, where she often shares glimpses of her life with her fans. She has 27.5K followers on the social media platform.

