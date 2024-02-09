Meet Jayanti Gupta, MS Dhoni’s elder sister, works as teacher in public school, her husband is CSK skipper's...

One of the people who encouraged MS Dhoni to succeed in life was his sister Jayanti Gupta. Jayanti Gupta is the elder daughter of Pan Singh Dhoni and Devaki Devi. She is MS Dhoni's elder sister.

Former Indian cricket team captain and CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, fondly known as MS Dhoni is one of the most loved cricketers in India. MS Dhoni is always applauded for taking Team India to new heights, but many are not aware of the role his elder sister Jayanti Gupta played in his success.

MS Dhoni has now retired from all forms of cricket except for the IPL and is the captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK). MS Dhoni is one of the richest cricketers in India who earns in crores. However, many are not aware that MS Dhoni comes from a middle-class background as his father worked at a mid-level government job.

We are not aware about Jayanti Gupta's exact age but she is reportedly 3 or 4 years older than former Team India captain MS Dhoni.

MS Dhoni did not always want to play cricket but when he showed an interest it was Jayanti Gupta who offered him support and encouraged him to play for his country. Jayanti Gupta was the one who uplifted him and pressed him to pursue his passion and stood by his side when their father was not convinced by the idea of MS Dhoni becoming a cricketer.

Just like MS Dhoni, Jayanti Gupta also keeps a low profile and tries to stay away from the media glare. From what we do know, Jayanti Gupta is a working woman and has a job in Ranchi, Jharkhand. MS Dhoni’s elder sister works as an English teacher in a public school in Ranchi, according to multiple media reports.

As for her personal life, Jayanti Gupta is married to Gautam Gupta who is one of MS Dhoni's best friends from Ranchi. Gautam Gupta is one of MS Dhoni's oldest friends who helped him during his days as a state and district player at the start of his career.