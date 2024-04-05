Meet Jayanti Gupta, MS Dhoni’s elder sister who works as teacher in school, encouraged former CSK skipper to..

Former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni, who is currently making headlines for his performance in IPL 2024 for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), is an example for all when it comes to leadership and calmness in the face of adversity. MS Dhoni's contributions to Indian cricket are well-known, however, many people are unaware of the role that his elder sister Jayanti Gupta played in making sure that MS Dhoni became successful.

MS Dhoni retired from all forms of cricket except for the IPL in 2020. He is one of the richest cricketers in India and is highly respected by not only his peers but also his seniors in world cricket. But while MS Dhoni can be appreciated for his position now, it is important to remember that he hails from a middle-class background as his father worked at a mid-level government job.

MS Dhoni's background never allowed him to dream big, however, his sister Jayanti Gupta, the elder daughter of Pan Singh Dhoni and Devaki Devi, always encouraged him to succeed in life and achieve the impossible. MS Dhoni did not always dream of playing cricket but when he showed an interest in the game, it was Jayanti Gupta who encouraged him to chase his dreams.

Jayanti Gupta also convinced their father to let MS Dhoni pursue a cricket career.

While we aren't aware of Jayanti Gupta's exact age, it is reported that she is 3 to 4 years older than the former team India captain. Jayanti Gupta, like her brother, likes to keep a low profile. She works as an English teacher in a public school in Ranchi, as per multiple media reports.

Jayanti Gupta is married to Gautam Gupta who is one of MS Dhoni's best friends from Ranchi. Jayanti Gupta's husband is one of MS Dhoni's oldest friends and was the one who helped him during his days as a state and district player at the beginning of his career.

