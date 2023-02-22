Meet Ihsanullah, Pakistan pace sensation who wants to break Umran Malik’s record

Image: Twitter

India and Pakistan are very competitive on the cricket pitch, and the newcomers in both the teams prepare themselves for the day when they could shine against each other. One such new player on the block is 20-year-old Pakistan boy Ihsanullah who has been clocking express pace in Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The young bowler has been constantly hitting the 150kmph mark, but he is not ready to settle down just yet. He has a benchmark in mind and it’s 160kmph. He also has a rival and it’s the latest pace star from India—Umran Malik.

While Malik has clocked the top speed of 157kmph in his short career, Ihsanullah says he is soon going to deliver a ball at 160kmph.

In a video on social media, he can be seen talking about his PSL endeavours and his encounter with Babar Azam, he says if given a chance it’s Viral Kohli’s wicket that he would want in his kitty.

Pakistan has always been a very fertile ground for fast bowlers who have been equally good at swing. With legendary bowlers like Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Imran Khan and Shoaib Akhtar, Ihsanullah wouldn’t have to look far for inspiration.

Will he be able to leave his impression at the international level, only time will tell.

