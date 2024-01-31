Mayank Agarwal shares update on his health day after mid-flight medical emergency

Mayank Agarwal took to social media to share an update on his health after being admitted to ICU on Tuesday.

Indian cricketer Mayank Agarwal narrowly avoided a devastating incident when he mistakenly consumed a toxic substance, mistaking it for water, during a flight from Agartala to Delhi on Tuesday. Promptly rushed to a hospital in Agartala, Agarwal received intensive care from the medical team.

Suspecting foul play in this alarming situation, Agarwal took the proactive step of filing a First Information Report (FIR) with the police, while an ongoing investigation seeks to uncover the truth behind the incident. Demonstrating his resilience, the cricketer turned to social media on Wednesday to provide an update on his recovery progress.

"I am feeling better now. Gearing to come back. Thank you for prayers, love and support, everyone!," Mayank's post read.

Mayank, according to the team manager of the Karnataka Ranji team, is reported to be out of danger and will soon be transferred to Bengaluru. Mayank was hospitalized on Tuesday after experiencing vomiting and discomfort. During a flight, he mistakenly consumed liquid from a bottle, assuming it was drinking water.

Ramesh, the team manager of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KCA) Ranji team, informed ANI that the police are currently recording the statement of the Karnataka team captain.

"Mayank Agarwal is out of danger now and his statement is being recorded by the police...we don't know in detail on this matter, we are taking him to Bengaluru today," Ramesh said.

Earlier, Basudeb Chakraborty, the working secretary of the Tripura Cricket Association (TCA), had mentioned that Mayank, while on the flight, consumed a beverage from a bottle, which subsequently caused him to feel unwell.

"We sent TCA staff to the hospital and they conveyed that there was a bottle, Mayank drank it assuming that it was water and after drinking it he felt acidic and it gave a burning sensation," Basudeb told ANI.

A formal written complaint has been submitted to Superintendent of Police K. Kiran Kumar, who oversees Tripura West. Consequently, a case has been officially registered within the jurisdiction of the New Capital Complex Police Station in Agartala.

