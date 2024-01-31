Twitter
Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal files police complaint after health scare in New Delhi-bound flight

Mayank Agarwal was rushed to a local hospital after falling ill just before his New Delhi-bound flight was about to take off.

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 09:57 AM IST

Mayank Agarwal, the former India opener and current captain of Karnataka, found himself in a distressing situation when he fell ill moments before his flight to New Delhi was scheduled to depart. This incident has sent shockwaves through the cricket community, as Agarwal has filed an official police complaint, suspecting foul play. 

Fortunately, he is now believed to be out of danger after consuming a liquid from a pouch that he mistook for water, which had been left on his seat during his journey with IndiGo airlines. Agarwal has taken the matter seriously and has formally reported it to the police through his manager.

"Mayank Agarwal, an international cricket player. Now he is stable and his vitals are normal. But his manager has lodged a specific complaint under NCCPS (New Capital Complex Police Station) to investigate the matter," SP West Tripura Kiran Kumar told PTI.

The police officer proceeded to provide a comprehensive account of the incident, offering intricate details.

“His manager said that when he was sitting in the aeroplane, there was a pouch in front of him. He drank a little bit, not much, but suddenly there was irritation in his mouth, and suddenly he couldn't talk also and was brought to ILS hospital. He had swelling and ulcers in the mouth. Otherwise, his vitals are stable.”

Mayank had successfully guided Karnataka to a remarkable 29-run triumph over Tripura and was all set to embark on a journey to Gujarat for his team's upcoming Ranji Trophy encounter against Railways. Unfortunately, due to his current physical condition, the opener has been rightfully excluded from the game. Instead, Mayank will be promptly transported to Bengaluru for additional medical attention.

"He (Agarwal) is not in any kind of danger. He is currently under observation in a hospital at Agartala, and we will fly him back to Bengaluru once we get an update from the doctors, which we are expecting tonight," a Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) official told PTI.

Mayank's international career took a downturn in 2022, as his performances failed to meet the desired standards. This led to his exclusion from the Indian Test side, marking a significant setback for the talented opener. Furthermore, his association with the Punjab Kings franchise came to an end before the previous season, and he found himself in the ranks of Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Despite the change in scenery, Mayank struggled to make a substantial impact during his tenure with Sunrisers Hyderabad. In ten matches, he mustered a modest total of 270 runs, falling short of the expectations placed upon him.

