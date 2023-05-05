Massive blow for LSG and Team India as star batter ruled out of IPL 2023, WTC Final due to injury

Image Source: Twitter

Star Indian cricketer and captain of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), KL Rahul, has officially announced his unfortunate absence from the remainder of the 2023 Indian Premier League and the highly anticipated World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia next month. Rahul disclosed that he will be undergoing a surgical procedure on his thigh in the upcoming days.

He put up a post on Instagram saying he will need surgery to get better and was "absolutely gutted that I won't be at the Oval next month with Team India. I'll do everything I can to get back in blue and help my country."

"As the team captain, it pains me desply not to be able to be there during this crucial period. But, I'm confident that the boys will rise to the occasion and give their best performance as always. I'l be cheering for them from the sidelines with all of you, watching every game. @lucknowsupergiants

"Absolutely gutted that [ won't be at the Oval next month with Team India. Ill do everything I can to get back in blue and help my country, That has always been my focus and priority.@indiancricketteam. I want to express gratitude to each one of you - my fans, that gave me the strength to get back up, the LSG management and the BCCI for their promptness, and my teammates for their unwavering support during this difficult time, " the LSG skipper added.

On Monday, during a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rahul suffered a torn tendon in his right leg while in pursuit of a ball during the second over. He required assistance to leave the field and was unable to return until the game became unexpectedly tense with a chase of 127.

Despite his injury, the 31-year-old bravely walked out to bat at No. 11, hoping to secure a victory for his team. However, his inability to run between the wickets meant that Amit Mishra, the No. 9, faced every ball of the last over.

LSG suffered a defeat by 18 runs, and the game was further marred by the Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir controversy. Rahul, however, attempted to mitigate the situation by separating the two individuals.

Currently, Super Giants hold the second position on the IPL points table, having secured five wins from 10 games. Their pursuit for a second consecutive playoff appearance will now be led by Krunal Pandya, who has taken over the captaincy on an interim basis. Pandya has already led the team in one game against Chennai Super Kings, although it was unfortunately washed out.

This injury marks the end of Rahul's efforts to score 500-plus runs for a sixth successive IPL. He is the only Indian player to have achieved this feat, having come close to the mark with 226 runs this season.

