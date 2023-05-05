IPL 2023: Former England skipper slams LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir for his on-field spat with Virat Kohli

Image Source: Twitter

Renowned batting superstar Virat Kohli was recently involved in an unsavory verbal altercation with former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir after the conclusion of the RCB’s eighth match of the ongoing 2023 season of the Indian Premier League on Monday, May 1st. The 43rd match of IPL 2023 was played between the Lucknow Super Giants and RCB at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, and after the end of the match, the two batting greats had a heated exchange of words that took an unfortunate turn.

Numerous videos and pictures of the verbal spat between the two have since gone viral on social media platforms, eliciting mixed reactions from fans, former greats, and experts of the game. Amidst all the discussions surrounding the regrettable incident that occurred on the field between the duo, former English skipper Michael Vaughan has now criticized Gambhir, who is the mentor of LSG, for his role in the altercation.

As per the ex-cricketer who led England to their historic Ashes series victory against Australia in 2005, disagreements on the field may arise in cricket, but it is not advisable for coaches to intervene.

"I don't mind players having small confrontations. It's just the game. You don't want to see it every day, but I do not like seeing coaches get involved. I don't see why the coach or any part of the coaching department is involved in the game. What goes on the field stays on the field. If there is an argument between two players, they need to sort it out. Coaches should be in the dugout or the dressing room looking at strategies," Vaughan said at the post-match show on Cricbuzz.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) acted promptly and imposed substantial fines on all involved parties. LSG seamer Naveen-ul-Haq, who was also involved in a physical altercation during the game, was fined 50%. On the other hand, Kohli and Gambhir were fined 100% of their match fees.

Gautam Gambhir, a former cricketer who played for teams such as the Delhi Daredevils (now the Delhi Capitals) and Kolkata Knight Riders in the lucrative league, assumed the role of team mentor for LSG last year and continues to fulfill this responsibility in the current season.

