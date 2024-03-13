Twitter
Cricket

Major setback for Delhi Capitals as England star pulls out of IPL 2024

The 25-year-old batsman was acquired by the Delhi Capitals for INR 4 crore during the IPL 2024 auction held last December.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 13, 2024, 04:31 PM IST

In a significant setback for the Delhi Capitals, the renowned English cricketer Harry Brook has reportedly withdrawn from the upcoming Indian Premier League 2024 due to personal reasons. The franchise is now actively seeking replacements to fill the void left by Brook's absence.

Brook's decision to pull out of the IPL comes after he missed the England tour of India for similar reasons, resulting in his team's disappointing 4-1 defeat. According to a report from Cricbuzz, the talented batter has chosen to extend his break from cricket and has officially removed his name from the IPL roster.

The 25-year-old batsman was acquired by the Delhi Capitals for INR 4 crore during the IPL 2024 auction held last December. Despite his high price tag, Brook failed to make a significant impact during his debut season with the Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2023, leading to his release from the team prior to the latest auction.

During the 2023 IPL season, Brook only managed to score one century and a total of 190 runs in 11 innings. His struggles continued in the ICC World Cup 2023, where he scored just 169 runs in 6 innings with only one fifty to his credit.

Brook now joins a growing list of notable players, including Jason Roy, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Ben Stokes, and Joe Root, who will be absent from the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals are set to receive a major boost with the return of their captain and wicketkeeper-batsman, Rishabh Pant. Pant missed the entire 2023 edition of the tournament due to injuries sustained in a car accident. Additionally, star South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje has resumed bowling at full capacity, although there has been no official confirmation of his availability for the upcoming matches.

In the previous edition, Delhi Capitals finished in ninth place on the points table, managing only 5 wins in 14 games under the leadership of David Warner. The franchise made significant changes ahead of the auction, releasing eleven players and making key overseas signings including Harry Brook, Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, and Jhye Richardson to strengthen their team.

