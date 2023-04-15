LSG vs PBKS: KL Rahul breaks Chris Gayle's record, becomes fastest batter to achieve this feat in IPL history

Image Source: Twitter

During an IPL 2023 match against Punjab Kings on Saturday, KL Rahul made history by becoming the fastest batter to reach 4000 Indian Premier League (IPL) runs. The LSG captain achieved this feat in his 105th innings in the IPL, surpassing West Indies great Chris Gayle's record of 112 innings.

Rahul is also the second quickest to reach 3000 IPL runs, with Gayle holding the top spot. Additionally, he is the fastest Indian to reach 2000 runs in the IPL, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's record.

Quickest to 4000 IPL runs

KL Rahul - 105 innings

Chris Gayle - 112 innings

David Warner - 114 innings

Virat Kohli - 128 innings

AB de Villiers - 131 innings

Rahul has also achieved the milestone of completing 2000 runs as captain in the IPL, having previously led Punjab for two seasons in 2020 and 2021. He made his IPL debut with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2013 and spent two seasons with the Sunrisers Hyderabad before returning to RCB.

After missing out on the 2017 season, Rahul made a comeback in 2018 with Punjab, scoring 659 runs with an average of 54.91 and a staggering strike rate of 158.41. He compiled 593 runs in 2019 before completing three successive seasons with 600-plus runs.

The 31-year-old Karnataka batter won the Orange Cap when he scored 670 runs for PBKS. Rahul also holds the record for the highest score by an IPL captain, with an unbeaten 132 runs.

