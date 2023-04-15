IPL 2023 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals by 23 runs

Image Source: Twitter @IPL

The Delhi Capitals (DC) were left waiting for their first win of the season after being soundly defeated by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 23 runs in their IPL 2023 clash in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Despite their spinners putting in a solid performance to restrict RCB to 174/6, Delhi got off to a disastrous start, losing Prithvi Shaw and Mitchell Marsh for 0, followed by Yash Dhull being trapped LBW for 1 by Mohammed Siraj. David Warner managed to get a start but was dismissed by Vijaykumar Vyshak after scoring just 19.

Manish Pandey provided some resistance with a half century, while Axar Patel contributed a quickfire 21 off just 14 balls, but it wasn't enough as Delhi could only manage 151/9 in response.

Earlier in the match, Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets and triggered RCB's middle-order collapse by removing Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik in consecutive balls. Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav also chipped in with a wicket each. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli continued his supreme form and scored a well-deserved 50 off just 34 balls.

The win has propelled RCB to the seventh spot in the points table, while DC stands at 10th position.

IPL Points Table after RCB win

1. Rajasthan Royals (PTS 6, NRR +1.588)

2. Lucknow Super Giants (PTS 6, NRR +1.048)

3. Gujarat Titans (PTS 6, NRR +0.341)

4. Kolkata Knight Riders (PTS 4, NRR +0.711)

5. Chennai Super Kings (PTS 4, NRR +0.225)

6. Punjab Kings (PTS 4, NRR -0.226)

7. Royal Challengers Bangalore (PTS 4, NRR -0.316)

8. Sunrisers Hyderabad (PTS 4, NRR -0.822)

9. Mumbai Indians (PTS 2, NRR -0.879)

10. Delhi capitals (PTS 0, NRR -1.488)

IPL 2023 Orange Cap List

1. Shikhar Dhawan - 233 runs

2. David Warner - 228 runs

3. Virat Kohli - 214 runs

4. Jos Buttler - 204 runs

5. Faf du Plessis - 197 runs

IPL 2023 Purple Cap List

1. Yuzvendra Chahal - 10 wickets

2. Rashid Khan - 9 wickets

3. Mark Wood - 9 wickets

4. Mohammed Siraj - 7 wickets

5. Alzarri Joseph - 7 wickets

