LLC 2023: Shahid Afridi almost hugs female umpire in hilarious confusion, video of his reaction goes viral

After the match, Afridi was seen embracing Harbhajan Singh, a member of the opposing team. However, in a moment of confusion, he almost hugged the lady umpire as well.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 01:01 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

The Legends League Cricket Masters (LLC Masters) kicked off with a thrilling match between Asia Lions and India Maharajas. The former emerged victorious, defeating the latter by a margin of nine runs. The captain of the winning team, Shahid Afridi, was overjoyed with the outcome and celebrated in style.

After the match, Afridi was seen embracing Harbhajan Singh, a member of the opposing team. However, in a moment of confusion, he almost hugged the lady umpire as well. Realizing his mistake, he quickly withdrew and opted for a handshake instead. The incident was captured on camera and quickly went viral on social media, with fans finding it amusing.

Watch:

Talking about the match, the Asia Lions, led by the legendary Shahid Afridi, secured their first victory by defeating the India Maharajas with a score of 9 runs. The Lions put up an impressive total of 165 for 6 in the allotted 20 overs, showcasing their exceptional batting skills.

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq played a remarkable innings of 73 runs, leading the Lions' assault with the bat. His innings, which lasted 50 balls, included two fours and four sixes, leaving the opposition in awe. Additionally, former Sri Lankan opener Upul Tharanga made a significant contribution by scoring 40 runs to kickstart the innings.

On the other hand, the India Maharajas' bowling attack was led by Stuart Binny and Parvinder Awana, who each took two wickets. Despite their efforts, they were unable to stop the Lions from dominating the game.

The India Maharajas' innings came to an end when they reached a score of 156 for 8. Despite the valiant efforts of their captain, Gautam Gambhir, who scored an impressive fifty and gave them a strong start, the team was unable to secure a victory. The Asia Lions' former Pakistani pacer, Sohail Tanvir, was the standout bowler of the match, taking 3 wickets for just 27 runs.

