Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

‘Living in Pakistan is like living in jail': Simon Doull makes shocking revelation on facing 'mental torture' during PSL

I stayed without food for many days. Even though I was mentally tortured, by the grace of God, I somehow escaped.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 09:05 AM IST

‘Living in Pakistan is like living in jail': Simon Doull makes shocking revelation on facing 'mental torture' during PSL
Source: Twitter

Former New Zealand fast bowler turned commentator Simon Doull recently revealed how he had to stay hidden without food for days during his stay in Pakistan before IPL. It all happened when Doull, who was in the neighboring country for Pakistan Super League (PSL), criticised Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam for his selfish move while he was reaching his century during a match against Quetta Gladiators.  

While performing his commentary duty during a PSL match Doull made a comment on Babar Azam when the batter was playing at 99, “Rather than putting the team first... the last little while, that's all that has been happening. Rather than looking for boundaries, still, so much firepower to come. Hundreds are brilliant, stats are great, but it has to be team first". 

 

The comment was not very well received by Babar’s fans as the commentator faced backlash on twitter immediately as the video surfaced and went viral on the internet. "Living in Pakistan is like living in jail. I was not allowed to go out as Babar Azam fans were waiting for me. And I stayed without food for many days. Even though I was mentally tortured, by the grace of God, I somehow escaped," said Doull.

The New Zealand commentator also criticised RCB star Virat Kohli during a match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for slowing his game while reaching 50. "From 42 to 50, he took 10 balls. He is concerned about his personal milestones. I don’t think there’s room for that in this game anymore". 

Doull is a famous voice in cricket commentary and is currently in India for IPL

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Pooja Hegde turns heads in white off-shoulder gown, fans say, ‘hotness overloaded’
In pics: Sexaholic star Shama Sikander sets internet on fire with hot bikini looks
Jaya Bachchan turns 75: From Mili to Guddi, 5 powerful characters portrayed by the veteran actress
Planning girls' trip this summer? Check out 5 affordable foreign destinations from India
Amid V-BLACKPINK's Jennie dating rumours, a look at BTS' Jimin, Jungkook, RM, Suga's relationship news
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Ramadan 2023: Sehri, Iftar timings for April 14 in Lucknow, Patna, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, other cities
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.