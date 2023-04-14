‘Living in Pakistan is like living in jail': Simon Doull makes shocking revelation on facing 'mental torture' during PSL

Source: Twitter

Former New Zealand fast bowler turned commentator Simon Doull recently revealed how he had to stay hidden without food for days during his stay in Pakistan before IPL. It all happened when Doull, who was in the neighboring country for Pakistan Super League (PSL), criticised Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam for his selfish move while he was reaching his century during a match against Quetta Gladiators.

While performing his commentary duty during a PSL match Doull made a comment on Babar Azam when the batter was playing at 99, “Rather than putting the team first... the last little while, that's all that has been happening. Rather than looking for boundaries, still, so much firepower to come. Hundreds are brilliant, stats are great, but it has to be team first".

Simon says what Simon seespic.twitter.com/i9wTHVRStY March 8, 2023

The comment was not very well received by Babar’s fans as the commentator faced backlash on twitter immediately as the video surfaced and went viral on the internet. "Living in Pakistan is like living in jail. I was not allowed to go out as Babar Azam fans were waiting for me. And I stayed without food for many days. Even though I was mentally tortured, by the grace of God, I somehow escaped," said Doull.

The New Zealand commentator also criticised RCB star Virat Kohli during a match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for slowing his game while reaching 50. "From 42 to 50, he took 10 balls. He is concerned about his personal milestones. I don’t think there’s room for that in this game anymore".

Doull is a famous voice in cricket commentary and is currently in India for IPL