Sri Lanka vs India: Live streaming, when and where to watch IND vs SL, 2nd ODI and other details

The ODI series opener saw India win comfortably the clash against Sri Lanka and will now look to win the second match to win the series. The Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka will, however, vie to level the ongoing ODI series against Shikhar Dhawan's India on Tuesday.

The hosts had a mixed outing with the bat, with Chamika Karunaratne's 43, along with crucial contributions from Charitha Asalanka (38) and skipper Shanaka (39).

India's Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Deepak Chahar took two wickets each, while the Pandya brothers Hardik and Krunal earned a wicket each.

India's Prithvi Shaw (43), Shikhar Dhawan (86*), and ODI debutant Ishan Kishan (59) helped India cruise to a seven-wicket victory over the inexperienced hosts.

When will Sri Lanka vs India match start?

Sri Lanka vs India match will begin at 3:00 PM IST on Tuesday (July 20).

Where will Sri Lanka vs India match be played?

Sri Lanka vs India match will be played at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka vs India match?

Sri Lanka vs India match will be broadcast on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD.

How to watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs India match?

Fans can catch the live streaming of the match on the Sony LIV.

Squads

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Dhananjaya De Silva (Vice Captain), Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dhananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrema, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana

India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh.