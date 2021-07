SL vs IND 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Sri Lanka vs India match in Colombo

Impressing on his captaincy debut, Shikhar Dhawan along with birthday boy Ishan Kishan and opening partner Prithvi Shaw helped India hammer Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the series opener.

In absence of Sanju Samson, Kishan made the most of his opportunity and celebrated his 23rd birthday with a dazzling half-century on his Team India debut.

Meanwhile, Dhawan, anchored India with young opener Shaw who had scored a quick-fire 43 off 23 balls that included nine boundaries.

The inexperienced Sri Lankan batters on the other hand threw away one wicket after another but still managed to get 262 for nine.

Dream11 Prediction – Sri Lanka vs India – 2nd ODI in Colombo 2021

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Avishka Fernando

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Dhananjaya De Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Dushmanta Chameera

SL vs IND Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama

India: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav & Yuzvendra Chahal

Ishan Kishan, Shikhar Dhawan (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Avishka Fernando, Hardik Pandya, Dhananjaya De Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Dushmanta Chameera (VC)

Sri Lanka vs India 2nd ODI Match Details

The match begins at 3:00 PM IST and will take place at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo on Tuesday, July 20. The match will be telecasted by Sony Sports Network on Sony Six and Sony Six HD and it will be live-streamed on SonyLiv.

Squads

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Dhananjaya De Silva (Vice Captain), Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dhananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrema, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana

India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh.