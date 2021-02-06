India vs England: Leach-Bess take English side to 555, Ishant Sharma sits on 299 wickets at end of Day 2

The double ton by English skipper Joe Root helped England get 555 on the board. The visitors have worn the Indian bowlers down on Day 2 of the first Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

England who had won the toss had ensured they ran the Indian bowlers in the first innings of the series. Captain Joe Root led from the front as he had continued his masterclass innings from yesterday onto Day 2.

India, however, did take wickets today and made England work for runs. Shahbaz Nadeem and Washington Sundar had a better day with the ball than yesterday. Ishant Sharma too proved to be outstanding with his control as he now sits with 299 Test wickets.

Ben Stokes too did damage to the Indian side as at the tea break on day two, England's score read 454/4 with Root (209*) and Ollie Pope (24*) still at the crease.

Nadeem got the scalp of Stokes, but Root and Pope ensured that the visitors continue to score runs. The second session saw 99 runs being scored in 28 overs.

During the course of this innings, Root also registered the highest score for a player playing in his 100th Test. Root broke the record of former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq to achieve this feat.

Resuming the second session at 355/3, Stokes and Root added 32 more runs, before Nadeem managed to send Stokes (82) back to the pavilion in the 127th over of the innings. Ollie Pope then joined skipper Root in the middle and the duo did not let the momentum drop for England.

Both batters ensured that England did not lose any wickets before the tea interval. Pope and Root have extended their fifth-wicket partnership to 67 runs.

However, Pope did not last long and was sent back by R Ashwin for 34. Jos Buttler did join Root but the skipper was dismissed by Nadeem for 218.

Buttler went on to score 30 but Ishant Sharma proved to be lethal for him as he was sent back clean bowled. Jofra Archer who had come to the crease to could not do any damage as immediately on the very next ball he was too clean bowled. Sharma did not get his hattrick but will be eyeing his 300th Test wicket.

At stumps, Dominic Bess and Jack Leach have taken the score to 555 having maintained a 30 runs partnership.

