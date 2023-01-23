Virat Kohli's old video on Rohit Sharma's bad memory goes viral after India captain's hilarious brain fade moment, WATCH

File photo

India captain Rohit Sharma left everyone surprised when he was at a loss of words after winning the toss against New Zealand in the 2nd ODI in Raipur. Rohit won the toss but he forgot to say that he wanted to do after winning the toss. The video of the incident has now gone viral on social media and in the video Rohit is looking puzzled. Rohit finally spoke about his decision after around 15 seconds.

"I forgot what we wanted to do, had plenty of discussions with the team about the toss decision, just wanted to challenge ourselves under difficult conditions, but we'll bowl first," said Rohit.

Rohit's hilarious brain fade moment forced the netizens to search from similar such incidents from the past and they managed to find video of Virat Kohli. In the old video, Kohli is in conversation with TV personality Gaurav Kapur and he said that Rohit can be very absent-minded.

"The number of things Rohit Sharma forgets; I have never seen anyone else so forgetful. iPad, wallet, phone...not the small things, but daily use essentials...I don't care, I'll get new one. he has no idea he's left something, the bus would've travelled half way to the hotel and then he remembers 'Oh, I left my iPad on the plane'. He's left his passport also a few times. It was really difficult retrieving it. The logistical manager always asks, 'Does Rohit Sharma have all his stuff?'. Once he gets a yes from Rohit then only does the bus departs," Kohli had said five years ago.

In the same conversation, Kohli had also talked Rohit’s fondness for his local Mumbai lingo. "Rohit Sharma is actually one of the funniest people you will ever come across. The best thing about him is that very often he starts talking in typical Mumbai-street lingo. Like if I have to say, 'There's a lot of traffic in Lokhandwala', he will say 'There's a lot of this over there'. Then we wait... 5 seconds, 10 seconds. He'll again go 'But it's very this, man'. Basically, it's up to you to understand. I've said what I had to and now it is up to you and how sharp your brain is... I am not going to explain what I'm talking about," the former India captain had said.